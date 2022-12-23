Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble trailer revealed

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

The trailer for Final Fantasy patch 6.3 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble has dropped and it shows some tantalizing gameplay, giving us an idea of what’s to come.

It was revealed during the Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 Live Letter with the game‘s director Yoshi-P. The trailer is very gameplay and story-heavy, showing off a range of characters both old and new. The update will go live on January 10, 2023, and promises a lot of new content following on from Buried Memory.

One character featured prominently is Golbez, the main antagonist of FFIV who’s turned up in FFXIV to end “this purgatory of death and rebirth forever” and establish a “glorious Kingdom of Light, where all may know death’s sweet embrace.”

Check out the trailer for Gods Revel, Lands Tremble below:

The trailer shows the character Zero as well as teasing new Raids for players to do together. Patch 6.3 will also add new quests to the Main Scenario, furthering the overall story of FFXIV as well as adding new sidequests such as Tataru’s Grand Endeavor, Tales of Newfound Adventure, and new Hildibrand adventures.

We also know we’ll be getting brand new Manderville Weapons and Loporrits Tribal Quests, as well as a shiny new dungeon, Trial, and Unreal Trial. The team has also revealed that the Alliance Raid Euphrosyne and the Ultimate Duty 5 Omega Protocol Ultimate will be arriving sometime after the 6.3 patch.