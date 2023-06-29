Final Fantasy 16: Grimalkin location and how to beat it

Final Fantasy 16 has a plethora of Hunt marks that you can target during your journey through Valisthea. Here is a guide to locating and defeating the Hunt mark Grimalkin in this game.

Hunt board notorious are an interesting feature in Final Fantasy 16. Through these Hunt marks you can challenge difficult bosses and obtain lucrative rewards.

One such Hunt mark that you can find in this game is Grimalkin. This is quite an interesting boss who is exceptionally fast and can be quite challenging if you are not careful enough. The boss keeps you on your toes and is a test of your ability to study attack patterns and react to them.

A guide on where to find this boss and defeat it has been discussed in the following sections.

How to find Grimalkin in Final Fantasy 16?

Grimalkin is a C rank level 32 Hunt Mark in Final Fantasy 16. This boss appears on the Hunt Board after starting the quest Out of the Shadow.

Once you have done that, follow the steps presented below in order to find the boss:

Teleport to the Jaw

Travel to the Sickel

Head southwards to locate the boss

Once you find the boss, the fight will begin immediately.

How to defeat Grimalkin in Final Fantasy 16

Square Enix Grimalkin is a really aggressive boss in this game

Grimalkin is an exceptionally aggressive boss in Final Fantasy 16. It is relentless with its attacks and fury swipes and if you try to brute force this boss, your health bar will get destroyed in seconds.

The best way to deal with this boss is to learn how to parry and dodge. Since the boss is aggressive, parrying and perfect dodging will open windows of opportunity for you to land counter hits. You can also use your Eikonic abilities to deal bursts of damage.

Once the boss drops below a certain amount of health, its aggression level increases. However, as long as you stick to parries, you will be able to deal with the second phase without any issues.

This completes our guide for Grimalkin in Final Fantasy 16. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

