Final Fantasy 16 Griffin location: How to complete Blacksmith Blues quest

In Final Fantasy 16, the Griffin location can be a sticking point. This comes during a pivotal side quest, so it’s understandable if you are feeling a little lost.

Final Fantasy 16’s monster hunts are a fun distraction from the game’s story. They appear on Nektar the Moogle’s Hunt Board. As you level up throughout the game, more monsters are added to the board for you to track down and take out.

Generally, the board is pretty vague with the locations of the monsters, which adds a fun ‘tracking down’ sense to your search for the monster. It’s a great excuse to go out into Valisthea and explore.

However, it can be a little frustrating when it impedes mission progress. That’s the case for the Blacksmith Blues side quest. This quest is all about trying to cheer up Blackthorne, the Hidewaway’s resident blacksmith. He stubbornly refused to ask about a piece of leatherworking he admired.

However, he has since regretted the decision to learn more about the craft. It’s your job to track down the leatherworker and get him to impart his knowledge to cheer your blacksmith up. This will lead you to discover that the leatherworker was tracking down a Griffin, meaning you too have to find it. However, you don’t have a lot of clues to go off from in-game, so if you’re wondering where that is, don’t worry. We have you covered.

Final Fantasy 16 Griffin location: Where is Dozmare?

If you are feeling a little lost with this quest, worry not. We too were scratching our heads about where to go. The only clue you get from the board is that it’s on the “trail from Lostwing to Caer Norvent.” This is a little misleading, as it’s the path to the side of Caer Norvent you want, rather than its main entrance. It’s likely you haven’t even been to the portion of the map yet through your playthrough, so again, it’s understandable that you’re lost.

Here’s where you can find the Griffin in Final Fantasy 16

Instead of heading East as you might expect, you instead want to head South through the Norvent Valley. You will then come across the West wall of Caer Norvent. This is where the Griffin is located, nestled on top of the wall.

Now all that’s left for you to do is fight the monster, which shouldn’t be too difficult for Clive, especially with the right build.

Once you do that, you will come upon the leatherworker you were trying to find. He’ll give you some sample leather for Blackthorne to inspect. This will lead you to get the Drakeslayer’s Belt recipe, meaning you can craft the powerful armor.

