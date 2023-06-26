Final Fantasy 16 Medal of Valor: How to get the You’re Not The Boss of Me trophy 

In Final Fantasy 16, Medal of Valor are some of the hardest rewards to earn, but you will need it if you are going for the game’s platinum.

Final Fantasy 16’s combat system is a deep and complex modular system that allows you to customize a lot of your experience. As you master the Eikon abilities, you’ll begin building out your dances of death.

This allows you to make some exceptionally powerful builds and start taking down many of the game’s biggest bosses. The title features many epic boss battles that Clive has to best to save Valisthea.

These fights are epic, but also long. Some can be fairly challening if you don’t understand your build or have a sound understanding of how combat works. That said, if you can wrap your head around it, you can become a force of destruction against your enemies.

However, if you want the game’s Platinum, you’re going to need to show real mastery over these systems. This comes down to the Medal of Valors and the You’re Not The Boss Of Me trophy.

How to get a Final Fantasy 16 Medal of Valor

Can you beat Kupka without taking a hit?

In Final Fantasy 16, Medal of Valors are some of the hardest things you can get in the game. That’s because to get one, you need to kill a boss without taking any damage.

This is a pretty intense undertaking, and you will have to have expert-level knowledge of the combat system to complete it. Here is a list of bosses you can complete this challenge on:

Midnight Raven (Greatwood)

Benedikta (Car Norvent)

Garuda (Eye of the Tempest

The Knight of the Dying Sun (Kingsfall)

Ifrit (Pheonix Gates Ruins)

Typhon (Drake’s Head)

War Panther (Kostnice)

Liquid Flame (Drake’s Breath)

Kupka (Rosalith)

Titan (Drake’s Fang)

Bahamut (Crystalline Dominion)

Sleipnir (The Free Cities of Kanver)

Barnabas (Reverie)

Behemoth (Drake’s Spine)

Ultima (Origin)

We think the easiest of these is likely Midnight Raven or the War Panther. You can try both by using the Stage Replay in the Arete Stone.

Medal of Valor Rewards

There is one major reason to get a Final Fantasy 16 Medal of Valor, and it’s to complete the Platinum, The Chronicler. In order to get that, you need to collect all the other trophies in the game.

Where a Medal of Valor comes into play is you will need to achieve one to complete the You’re Not The Boss of Me. Besides beating the game on Final Fantasy mode, this is probably the hardest trophy you will have to get.

Outside of this, sadly Medal of Valors for each boss are for show. However, you can impress your friends with a full collection, and that’s priceless.

Now you know the challenge that lies ahead of you. Now it’s all on your to get out there and achieve it.

If you need any further help, why not check out our other Final Fantasy 16 guides?

