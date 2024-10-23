WoW: The War Within – How to get the Coldflame Tempest 20th Anniversary mount

World of Warcraft‘s 20th Anniversary celebrations have finally hit live servers, and there is a ton of content for players to jump into. One of the more prized rewards is the new Coldflame Tempest mount, so here’s everything you need to know to get it.

The Coldflame Tempest mount is one of the flagship rewards from the festivities and getting it is not simply a case of buying it from the new vendor in The War Within.

Article continues after ad

WoW: The War Within Coldflame Tempest mount guide

Blizzard Entertainment

To earn the Coldflame Tempest mount, you’ll have to complete a series of achievements, all of which are tied to the time-limited 20th Anniversary celebration. The full list of required achievements is as follows:

A Gatecrasher : Defeat at least one of the following World Bosses during the WoW Anniversary Doomwalker Sha of Anger Archavon the Stonewatcher

: Defeat at least one of the following World Bosses during the WoW Anniversary An Original : Defeat at least one of the following World Bosses during the WoW Anniversary Azuregos Lord Kazzak Emeriss Ysondre Lethon Taerar

: Defeat at least one of the following World Bosses during the WoW Anniversary Balloonist : Ride one of the celebration balloons

: Ride one of the celebration balloons Codex Editor : Ahn’Qiraj: Complete the scenario “The Codex of Chromie”

: Ahn’Qiraj: Complete the scenario “The Codex of Chromie” Fashion Critic : Cast 1 vote at the Fashion Frenzy

: Cast 1 vote at the Fashion Frenzy I Have That One! : Match 1 mount during Mount Mania

: Match 1 mount during Mount Mania Peanut Gallery : React to Lorewalker Cho’s stories

: React to Lorewalker Cho’s stories Pet Mischief: Use a pet disguiser to look like your pet and explore the area

Completing all of these will pop the A Cool Twenty Years meta-achievement, rewarding the Coldflame Tempest mount at the same time.

Blackrock Depths returns to the fore as a new raid dungeon and all of the iconic Tier 2 armor sets are available to earn again, alongside some fresh designs for newer classes. Players are also able to Timewalk through Classic dungeons and play special events like Mount Mania, for glory and the new Bronze Celebration Token currency.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As well as all the fun new content on offer, Blizzard has simultaneously rolled out some significant changes to class balancing and quality-of-life more generally. These particularly affect Hero Talents, with the development team keen to bring underutilized options back into relevance.

If all of it seems a little overwhelming and you aren’t sure where to start, make sure to check out our complete guide to the 20th Anniversary Celebrations.