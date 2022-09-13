FFXIV patch 6.21 notes: Raids, bug fixes, & boss nerfs

Final Fantasy’s next patch is here, fixing some bugs and nerfing some very difficult boss and raid encounters. Here’s everything you need to know about FFXIV patch 6.21.

After FFXIV Endwalker ended, the saga of Final Fantasy XIV Online continued following the next major update; Final Fantasy 6.2 Buried Memory. Now that this has been live for a few weeks, the FFXIV patch 6.21 has been released to smooth over the rough edges.

The game’s next patch aims to nerf some difficult bosses and make some of the Savage raids easier. Especially, after it was reported that Square Enix’s staff were so good at the game, they didn’t realize how hard some raids and bosses were to other players. FFXIV patch 6.21 should solve these issues, here are the full notes.

Square-Enix The Knight in Black takes his throne – Golbez arrived in FFXIV Buried Memory.

Below are the full patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV update 6.21:

Resolved issues

The following issues have been addressed:

An issue when playing as dragoon wherein the effect of Right Eye granted by Dragon Sight is removed when the target party member under the effect of Left Eye is incapacitated.

An issue on the island sanctuary wherein certain animals did not appear despite meeting the requirements to find them.

An issue on the island sanctuary wherein grazing animals were placed outside the pasture.

An issue on the island sanctuary wherein the workshop and granary did not function as intended under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the islekeep’s index could be accessed outside of the island sanctuary under certain conditions.

An issue on the island sanctuary wherein name plates erroneously displayed in situations where they should not.

An issue wherein players who entered an instanced duty or logged out of the game while on an island sanctuary would return to the island at a different location under certain conditions.

An issue on the island sanctuary wherein certain achievements could not be earned despite meeting their requirements.

An issue on the island sanctuary wherein online status would not automatically change between “Online” and “Away from Keyboard.”

An issue when using the glamour dresser wherein executing the /isearch command with a large number of items in the dresser and Armoire forcibly closed the game client.

An issue wherein the Rowena’s representative NPC in Foundation would not allow the exchange of certain materia.

An issue wherein equipping Isle Farmhand’s Boots together with certain other gear caused their graphics to display incorrectly.

An issue wherein the music played using the Stigma Orchestrion Roll and Toll of the Bells Orchestrion Roll were erroneously switched.

An issue wherein a blank confirmation prompt would appear when requesting gear repairs under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the cost of teleporting from the Stygian Insenescence Cells was incorrect.

An issue when using group pose wherein characters using certain emotes would not stop moving when paused under certain conditions.

An issue when portraits linked to multiple gear sets were transferred from the beta version to the official version wherein any edits made to said portraits were applied to all linked gear sets.

An issue wherein the Dynamic Resolution function (β version) was not achieving the expected effect even with the setting enabled. (Windows version)

Other various issues have also been addressed.

Square-Enix Island Sanctuary also arrived with Buried Memory and is a lot like Animal Crossing in FFXIV.

Housing

The illumination of the Pendant Wall Light furnishing has been adjusted.

Battle System

Actions and traits have been adjusted as follows:

(Each action and trait is listed as it appears at level 90. Further explanations of action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide.)

Paladin: Action Adjustments

Holy Spirit Potency has been increased from 280 to 300.

Requiescat potency has been increased from 560 to 600.

Confiteor Potency has been increased from 900 to 1,000.

Expiacion Potency has been increased from 340 to 420.

Blade of Faith Potency has been increased from 460 to 480.

Blade of Truth Potency has been increased from 540 to 560.

Marauder / Warrior: Action Adjustment

Storm’s Path Potency has been increased from 130 to 150.

Combo potency has been increased from 410 to 430.

Storm’s Eye Potency has been increased from 130 to 150.

Combo potency has been increased from 410 to 430.

Fell Cleave Potency has been increased from 460 to 470.

Upheaval Potency has been increased from 350 to 360.

The HP of Hephaistos in Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage) has been reduced. This adjustment applies to both phases of the battle.

Reasoning for HP Adjustment (of raid boss, Hephaistos)

In our endeavor to create an encounter more challenging than Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Savage), the team responsible for final adjustments spent a great deal more time than usual working on balance for this raid battle.

Under normal circumstances, the DPS of this team serves as a base for determining a boss HP value that results in clears as close to the time limit as possible. However, as extra time was dedicated to testing this battle, the team’s overall performance proved to be higher than usual. As a result, the base values used for adjustments were too high, with final values roughly 1% higher than intended.

We have reduced the boss’s HP to bring the battle in line with our initial balance projections. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Players will now receive the power of the Echo in Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage). The Echo will take effect upon entering Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage), increasing players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by 10%.

Unlike other instances, the strength of the Echo will not increase in the event all party members are incapacitated.

So, that’s everything you need to know about FFXIV 6.2 patch.

