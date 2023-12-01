Monster Hunter Now update v66 patch notes: Weapon buffs, winter theme, more

The Monster Hunter Now v66 patch notes have been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and adjustments coming to the game.

The Monster Hunter Now v66 patch notes are live and Niantic has made plenty of fixes and adjustments. Headlining the v66 update are the buffs to Hammer, Sword, and Shield. There have also been some changes to monster behavior and their overall size.

If that wasn’t enough, Niantic has also enhanced the game’s Weapon List, which makes sorting by Weapon type, Grade, Element Value, and Favorite possible. So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes in the game, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the latest changes.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic/Capcom

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now November 30 update and subsequent server information. We have included all the changes below:

The delay when a monster becomes paralyzed/stunned has been shortened.

Fine-tuned the sizes of small monsters.

Enhanced Weapon List sorting by Weapon type, Grade, Element Value and Favorite.

Results are now displayed in sections with names and icons for clarity.

Updated the loading screen to the theme of the winter major update, ‘Fulminations in the Frost’.

Event banners are now showcased on the Main Screen during the event period.

Number of times the Main Story has been completed is now displayed in the Story section after the first completion.

Updated the presentation upon completing a chapter/playthrough in the Main Story.

Fixed issues

Sword and Shield: Guard not registered after Charged Slash Combo. Modified to allow guarding against monster attacks immediately after landing from the Charged Slash Combo.

Guard not registered after Charged Slash Combo. Hammer: Delay in combo attack after a flick evade. Modified to connect into combo attacks at the same timing as before. Skill “Windproof” not effective while airborne.

Delay in combo attack after a flick evade.

So, there you have it, that’s all the patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now November 1 update. For all the latest news and guides be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

