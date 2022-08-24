FFXIV: How to unlock Pandaemonium Abyssos Raid in 6.2

Final Fantasy XIV update 6.2 Buried Memory is now live, here’s how to access the latest raid, the Pandaemonium Abyssos.

The Pandaemonium Abyssos is an eight-player raid that was added to the game in the Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 Buried Memory update. The raid was teased at the end of Asphodelos, but now, players can experience the mysteries of the Abyssos for themselves.

However, you won’t be able to dive right into the Pandaemonium Abyssos straight away, as there are some things you’ll need to do before you can tackle this epic raid. Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know about unlocking the Pandaemonium Abyssos, the rewards you’ll receive for completing it, and where to go from there in FFXIV‘s 6.2 update.

Contents

Square-Enix You’ll need to complete Endwalker before you can access the Pandaemonium Abyssos raid.

How to Unlock Pandaemonium Abyssos

Before you can access the Pandaemonium Abyssos, you’ll first need to have cleared the first four Asphodelos raids. This includes the last quest in the series called Who Wards the Warders? You’ll also need to have cleared the Endwalker expansion before you can start this questline.

Once you’ve cleared Endwalker and the Asphodelos raids, go and speak to Claudien in Labyrinthos and accept his latest quest, An Unwelcome Visitor. We’d also recommend chatting with Themis and Erichthonios for some story progression.

Remember, you’ll need to be at least level 90 before you can enter the Pandaemonium Abyssos and have some gear that’s at least level 585. So, if you’re not there yet, do a bit of questing or grinding to gain some levels.

Once you’re ready, the Circle of Abyssos quest will be available in your Duty Finder and it’ll be time to explore the depths of the Abyssos. Be aware that there are seven Circles of the Abyssos, so get ready to go deep into this raid.

Square-Enix The FFXIV Pandaemonium Abyssos is the latest raid after update 6.2.

Pandaemonium Abyssos rewards

Once you’ve cleared the seven Circles of the Abyssos, you’ll be awarded some tokens that you can give to Mylene in Labyrinthos or Djole in Radz-at-Han to trade them for some snazzy new gear called the Unsung set of the Abyssos.

You’ll be able to pick up just one token from each circle of the Abyssos each week until you have the whole set. Be warned though, most items in the set require multiple tokens, so the whole set will take a total of 15 weeks to unlock.

Here’s a breakdown of each piece in the set and how many tokens it will take to unlock:

Item Tokens Unsung Helm 2 Unsung Armor 4 Unsung Gauntlet 2 Unsung Chausses 4 Unsung Greaves 2 Unsung Ring 1

Completing the raid will also unlock the Blade of the Abyssos. These can also be collected and traded with Mylene and Djole. Once you have four Blades of the Abyssos, you can trade these for one Ultralight Tomestone.

You can then trade your Ultralight Tomestone and 500 Allegan Tomesetones of Causality with Cihanti (located in Radz-at-Han) for any weapon they have available.

Square-Enix The Abyssos set will take 15 weeks to unlock.

Savage Pandaemonium Abyssos

As with all the best raids in Final Fantasy XIV, the Pandaemonium Abyssos will have a Savage variant. This will release on Tuesday, August 30 at 1:00 AM PDT, 4:00 AM EDT, and 9:00 AM BST.

To access the savage Pandaemonium Abyssos, chat with Nemjiji in Labyrinthos once you’ve completed the standard seven circles. He’ll instruct you on what to do next.

So that’s how you unlock the Pandaemonium Abyssos Raid in FFXIV.

For more on Final Fantasy XIV, check out some of our guides below:

How to access FFXIV Online | How to level up fast in FFXIV Online | How to unlock Dancer | How to unlock the Red Mage | Eureka Guide | Glamour Guide | Hairstyles guide | Is FFXIV cross-platform? | FFXIV server status: Are Final Fantasy XIV servers down?