Patch 7.01 for Final Fantasy XIV has given us the wrestling ring of the Arcadion in Solution Nine. The new patch also added new gear associated with the raid series with an impressive item level that’s perfect for preparing for the new Savage raids. Here’s how to get them.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.01 introduced even more content to the MMO, just weeks after the launch of the main expansion Dawntrail. The patch brings the Arcadion raid series, which will slowly receive more tiers as we progress through Dawntrail’s post-release patches.

The first tier was released in Patch 7.01 and brings us the Light-heavyweight tier, alongside the new gear associated with it. This gear has an item level of 710, making it the best possible gear at the moment, ideal for anyone looking to get into Savage raiding in the near future.

Want to grab some of the goods for yourself? Here’s how.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: How to get Light-heavy Gear

Light-heavy gear can be obtained from the Arcadion Relic exchange vendor Hhihwi in Solution Nine. They are located at coordinates X:8.7, Y:13.4.

Square Enix Players can exchange Hologear for item level 710 equipment from Hhihwi in Solution Nine.

However, before you go waltzing in to grab your gear, you need to exchange Light-heavy Hologear to pick each item up. These Hologears only drop from the normal difficulty version of the Arcadion raid series, meaning you’ll need to take on its four fearsome bosses if you want the loot.

It’s worth noting that at the time of writing, there is a lockout on the amount of Hologear you can receive per week, with each player able to grab one piece of loot from each fight. Also, each Hologear directly corresponds to specific equipment. For instance, Light-heavy Holohelms can only be exchanged for helmets and headgear.

Square Enix You can only exchange certain Hologear for specific pieces of gear, so be careful!

Therefore it’s a good idea in the early weeks to only roll on the gear you would like to exchange from Hhihwi, as you’ll need to wait for the next week to grab more Hologear.

Each piece of gear also has a different cost, with the chestpiece and legs costing four Hologears, while the Helmet, Hands, and Feet only cost two. Accessories are the cheapest to acquire at one Light-heavy Holoearring per piece.