How to unlock extreme trials in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Dawntrail has a tonne of new content for the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV, this includes the new trials and their Extreme difficulties. Here’s how to unlock them for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion has introduced a heap of new content to the MMORPG. Aside from the massive 40-50-hour story, there are new jobs like Pictomancer and Viper to pick up and learn new dungeons and trials to take on, as well as a new level cap to reach.

You’ve also got the new raids and its Savage difficulty to prepare for, meaning you’ll first want to defeat the Extreme trials. Not sure where to unlock them? We’ve got you covered.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: How to unlock extreme trials

To unlock the Extreme difficulty trials in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail, you’ll need to speak to the Wandering Minstrel in Tulliyollal, located at coordinates X:11.1 and Y:14.6. Speaking to the Wandering Minstrel will unlock the extreme versions of these encounters.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to have finished the Main Scenario Quests for Dawntrail before being able to begin these quests. Once you speak to the Wandering Minstrel, you’ll tell them all about your adventures and unlock the ability to access the Extreme trials.

Square Enix The Wandering Minstrel can be found in Tulliyollal.

The Extreme trials have an item level requirement of 690, meaning you might need to grab some better gear before being able to hop into it. You can get higher item level gear by completing the level 100 dungeons or by handing in Tomestones of Aesthetics for Neo Kingdom gear at the traders in Solution Nine.

It’s also worth using the Party Finder to find players to progress the fight with, as Extremes can take a bit to learn. Using guides from content creators like MrHappy1227 and Hector Lectures may also be worthwhile if this is your first time hopping into harder content.

Completing the Extreme trials will net you with item level 710 gear, the perfect stepping stone for when the new Arcadion raids release.