WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria – How to get & level up Cloak of Infinite Potential

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is only a few days away and it’s changing a lot about the release of the original expansion. One of the most important additions is the Cloak of Infinite Potential, which players must collect and level up throughout the time-limited event.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria‘s release on May 16 will see players return to an amended version of the expansion to earn rewards and start new characters that will eventually transfer to the main game. The Cloak of Infinite Potential is set to play a big part in this.

Essentially, the cloak is an upgradeable item whose stats are dependent on individual threads. Players will earn threads by completing activities in the game, which can then be imbued into the cloak to improve its stats. The cloak also improves with the player, in a similar way to heirloom items.

With all that in mind, here’s our full guide to obtaining the cloak and improving its power.

How to get the Cloak of Infinite Potential

As the cloak is an essential part of the game mode, it’s a relatively easy thing to obtain. Upon creating a new character in the WoW Remix, players will be given a series of quests that eventually allow them to craft the item. After collecting the required resources, simply talk to Momentus the Dragonkin, and they will create the cloak on the player’s behalf.

How to level up the Cloak of Infinite Potential

Happily, leveling up the Cloak of Infinite Potential is a relatively simple and varied prospect that shouldn’t feel like a grind. Players will need to collect threads which can then be added to the cloak to permanently increase its stats. Currently, confirmed sources of threads include:

Completing dungeons and raids

Opening Cache of Infinite Treasures (which drop from many quests)

Opening chests

Looting any mobs

Flying through the bronze orbs present across Pandaria

As players level up their characters, the potency of the threads they discover also has the potential to increase. Up to Level 29, only Common threads are available to players, before Uncommon, Rare and Epic threads become available later. The availability and effects of thread types are as follows:

Level 1-29 has only Common threads, which add +1 to stats

Level 30-49 unlocks the potential to earn Uncommon threads, which add +3 to stats

Level 50-64 unlocks the potential to earn Rare threads, which add +7 to stats

Level 65-70 unlocks the potential to earn Epic threads, which add +12 to stats

Threads can offer varied boosts to the player, from primary or secondary stat buffs to additional experience gains. As the cloak continues to gain power, it will also unlock varying appearances for players to use in their transmogs.

Progress made on the main character’s Cloak of Infinite Potential will also add additional progress to alt’s cloaks. In addition, the Infinite Power I-IX achievements also allow alts to start with more threads from the outset, allowing the cloak to be upgraded. Alts can also skip the initial questline to obtain the cloak right away.