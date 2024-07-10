How to get Timeworn Br’aaxskin Treasure Maps in FFXIV Dawntrail

The newest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV has brought a tonne of new content, including new treasure maps bound to make you millions of Gil. Here’s how to get one of them for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail has introduced a tonne of new content to the MMORPG. With a new story, new jobs, and new zones to explore, there are plenty of things to do.

This includes utilizing the new treasure maps, which are a fantastic way to make a bit of Gil when the treasure portals open. Looking to get your hands on some loot for yourself? We’ve got you covered.

Final Fantasy XIV: How to get Timeworn Br’aaxskin Treasure Maps

Timeworn Br’aaxskin Treasure Maps can appear in level 100 gathering nodes in Dawntrail zones. This means you need to be at least level 100 on either Botanist, Miner, or Fisher to access these nodes.

There’s also no guarantee that the node itself will contain a treasure map, so you may need to explore and gather for a bit before you find a Timeworn Br’aaxskin map.

It’s worth noting that you can only get one map per character per day, and you can only hold one in your inventory at a time. However, you can also decipher the map, which will put it in your key items and allow you to hold two on your person at any time.

Alternatively, you can also receive a Timeworn Br’aaxskin Treasure Map by completing your Wondrous Tales each week. Getting nine stickers will allow you to select a Br’aaxskin map as a reward, making it another source for these maps.

However, it’s best to wait a bit longer before using Br’aaxskin Treasure Maps, as they’ll be receiving their own treasure dungeon in a later patch. These dungeons massively boost the possibility of rewards and make the maps far more worthwhile.