Is FIFA 23 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

FIFA 23 is set to arrive in September 2022, but will EA’s football sim be making its way to Xbox Game Pass at launch? We’ve got all the details right here.

The hype surrounding FIFA 23 is reaching a fever pitch, and fans are itching to jump in and see what EA has up its sleeves in this year’s Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

There are plenty of fresh features for players to look forward to, from the new FUT Moments mode to crossplay support. However, not everyone has the means to splash upwards of $60 on a new game.

With this in mind, fans will be wondering if FIFA 23 will be available as part of their Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Will FIFA 23 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, FIFA 23 will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass when it launches on September 30. All hope isn’t lost, however, as history tells us that Game Pass owners may gain access to the game later down the line.

EA has a long-standing relationship with the service, and those who subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate even get EA Play titles included in their membership. Thanks to this, the few past FIFA titles have arrived on Game Pass after release, allowing players to download them for no extra cost.

The publisher hasn’t confirmed if the same will be the case again in FIFA 23, but with FIFA 19, 20, 21, 22 and all making their way to EA Play, and therefore Game Pass, it’s safe to assume that FIFA 23 will too.

However, it’s worth noting that FIFA doesn’t usually hit Game Pass until months after launch. FIFA 21 was made available in the May after launch, and FIFA 22 didn’t arrive until June 2022, so don’t expect to see FIFA 23 on Game Pass until near the end of its life cycle.

