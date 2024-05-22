Is F1 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

With F1 24 right around the corner, fans are curious if they’ll be able to play it via Xbox Game Pass this year. Here’s what you need to know about whether the new Formula 1 game will be on Game Pass or not.

Both PC and Xbox Game Pass offer an incredible service, allowing you to play hundreds of games for one monthly fee. These days some big titles make their way to Game Pass on Day One, with even the new Call of Duty potentially making an appearance.

Given this, it’s not unreasonable to assume F1 24 would be given the same treatment. However, it isn’t a first-party game, with EA owning the rights, not Microsoft. Due to this, it’s far from guaranteed, leaving fans unsure if they should expect the new Formula 1 on Xbox Game Pass or not.

Here’s what you need to know about if F1 24 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, or if you should expect it to arrive in the future instead.

Will F1 24 be on Xbox Game Pass?

EA F1 24’s racing action won’t be available to Game Pass subscribers at launch.

F1 24 will not be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, with neither EA nor Xbox mentioning the possibility yet. This was expected as games published by Electronic Arts rarely make their way onto Game Pass right away.

However, F1 24 will almost certainly be available on Microsoft’s subscription service in the future. Every installment in the Formula 1 series since F1 2018 has featured in Game Pass’ vast library at one point or another.

Using the past few titles as a reference point, you can expect F1 24 to come to Xbox Game Pass in early 2025. Although not confirmed, this outcome is highly likely, as F1 2021, F1 22, and F1 23 were all added to Game Pass between January and March following their release.

Something to be aware of is that as an EA Play title, F1 24 will probably be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The premium service is pricier than the standard version, costing $16.99 a month. However, it grants users access to a far larger catalog of games, plus any relevant DLC and expansions.

To learn more about F1 24, check out the full Track List and find out which Pre-order Bonuses you can claim. As for what to expect from this year’s Formula 1 game, here’s a breakdown of whether Braking Point is returning and what system requirements it demands to run smoothly.