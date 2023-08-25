Is NHL 24 on Xbox Game Pass?

NHL 24 releases on October 6, and Xbox players want to know if the game will be a part of Game Pass on day one. Here is everything you need to know regarding whether the upcoming game will be on Game Pass or not.

Even after a price hike, Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming. In the US, specifically, the Ultimate subscription went from $14.99 per month to $16.99, and the base service price rose from $9.99 to $10.99 monthly. For now, the PC subscription service isn’t similarly affected.

For that price, players can access hundreds of titles from all genres, including plenty of sports games. For example, MLB The Show 23 joined the service on launch day, and there are some classic entries, as well. Xbox players can rewind the clock and play Fight Night Champion, SSX, and Skate 3.

Let’s jump right into what you need to know about NHL 24 on Xbox Game Pass.

EA Sports NHL games have been on Game Pass before.

Will NHL 24 be on Xbox Game Pass?

NHL 24 will not be on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Previously, Game Pass added NHL 23 to the service in mid-April 2023, six months after its release in October. This means players may have to wait awhile if they follow the same trend this year.

EA Sports titles usually eventually make their way into the Xbox Game Pass library, as seen with several editions of FIFA and Madden.

If players do want to access every EA sports title in one spot, they can always subscribe to EA Play, which gives 10% discounts on all titles, a full catalog of games, and early access to new releases.

That’s everything we know about the game coming to Game Pass. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our NHL 24 coverage.