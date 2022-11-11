All FIFA World Cup heroes in FIFA 23: Team 1 revealed with Forlan, Lucio & Voller

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

FIFA World Cup heroes have dropped in FIFA 23, to celebrate the Qatar World Cup 2022. Here are all the cards announced in Team 1 – including Diego Forlan, Lucio, and more.

The international festival of football will take hundreds of thousands of fans to Qatar, but back home, players will have lots of content to engage with in EA SPORTS’ video game.

World Cup officially licensed content has shaken up how FUT Champs rewards work, the Team of the Week schedule, and has introduced a load of new Swaps.

On top of that, new Path to Glory cards have been revealed alongside a set of World Cup FUT Heroes.

FIFA 23 World Cup Team 1 release date

The first set of Hero cards, relating to the World Cup, dropped on November 11, 2022.

When is FIFA World Cup Heroes Team 2 out?

EA has not yet announced a release date for Team 2, though it may be nearer the start date of the competition itself. The festivities begin in Qatar on November 20, when the host nation takes on Ecuador.

FIFA 23 World Cup Heroes Team 1

The first list of World Cup Heroes has been announced, on November 11, meaning that the following players are included in Ultimate Team packs for a limited time.

EA SPORTS Every card in the FIFA World Cup Heroes team looks really good.

Voller

Forlan

Lucio

Papin

Yaya Toure

Mascherano

Carvalho

Kewell

Kuyt

Al-Owairan

Ljungberg

Campos

Park Ji Sung

Crouch

A number of confirmed, rumored, and leaked Heroes have not yet been released – but could drop during this promo. For a full list of Heroes available in FIFA 23, check out our mega list here.