How to get FIFA 23 Ultimate Team World Cup rewards: Predictor challenge

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

The FIFA 2022 World Cup is right around the corner, and EA is giving out plenty of rewards to FIFA 23 players. Here is how to earn every World Cup FUT reward.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on November 20 in Qatar. EA is celebrating the occasion with World Cup content, due to arrive this month. FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has received plenty of content so far.

Out of Position launched on October 28, dishing out cards in brand new positions, and Rulebreakers found plenty of success during its two-week run. Instead of a FIFA Ultimate Team World Cup mode, FUT is receiving new cards and promos.

EA is awarding three limited-time FIFA World Cup player items to kick off the event, so here is everything you need to know about earning them and every other reward.

FIFA 23’s World Cup content marks the return of Swaps.

How to earn FIFA 23 Ultimate Team World Cup rewards

FIFA 23’s World Cup event begins on November 9.

EA already confirmed Swaps is returning at some point during the promo. They introduced Icon Swaps in FIFA 20. Players completed objectives in online and offline game modes to unlock Icons and packs.

Players can redeem FIFA World Cup Swaps Tokens for rewards such as World Cup Stars, packs, and picks.

As with Swaps promos in the past, Tokens will most likely be earned by completing SBCs, objectives, and opening packs.

How to complete FIFA 23 Predictor Challenge

EA is putting your football knowledge to the test with the Predictor challenge. Players can predict the winners of each group, and each knockout stage, eventually choosing a tournament winner.

FIFA 23 simulated the tournament, and Lionel Messi finally lifted his first World Cup trophy with Argentina.

Here are how to earn the first three FIFA 23 World Cup FUT cards that can be used towards Swaps and objectives.

Go to the FIFA World Cup Predictor page login into your EA account Complete the FIFA 23 Predictor bracket

We will update you when we learn more about the FIFA World Cup FUT rewards.