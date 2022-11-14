FIFA 23 Update 4 patch notes: Major nerf for Trivela shot confirmed

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

FIFA 23’s Update 4 has finally addresses outside-of-the-foot shots, passing accuracy, and FUT Champions UI changes – delivering a major nerf to Trivela shots.

If you blinked, you might have missed all of the FIFA 23 content currently available in Ultimate Team. EA has shaken up how FUT Champs rewards work, the Team of the Week schedule, and introduced a load of new Swaps to celebrate the 2022 World Cup.

On top of that, new Path to Glory cards have been revealed alongside a set of World Cup FUT Heroes. The developers have not backed down from making massive gameplay changes as well. In a recent update, overpowered pressing tactics received a huge nerf.

Trivela shots dominated FIFA 23’s early meta, but Update 4 severely nerfs the shot mechanic and makes other noteworthy changes.

Electronic Arts EA is finally nerfing outside of the foot shots in Update 4.

Outside of the foot shots or trivela, as known in Portugal, became an issue in FIFA 23. FUT cards with the Outside Foot Shot Trait and even players without it could pull off spectacular trivela long shots.

By shooting from a certain angle at the top of the box, outside-of-the-foot shots unrealistically beat goalkeepers easily.

EA reduced the accuracy of outside-of-the-foot shots by up to 30%. Players with the Outside Foot Shot Trait received a nerf by up to 10%.

Title Update 4 patch notes

You can read the full Title Update 4 patch notes on FIFA 23’s Trello.

Another significant change coming is an improvement to Semi Assisted through passes. EA stated, “Semi Assisted through are now less likely to be underpowered and less likely to go to the defender’s feet.”

Up until now, players have only been able to see their rank in FUT Champions and Play-Offs, but Update 4 introduces a win-loss counter in the FUT Champions hub.

EA also fixed an annoying bug that reset players’ Controller and Camera settings after staying in the menus for an extended period of time.

No specific launch date was provided in the announcement for the upcoming update.