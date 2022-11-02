FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage: Expected start date, player predictions & more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage celebrates the best performers from the opening round of each European competition by handing them huge stat upgrades. Here’s when we expect FIFA 23 TOTGS to arrive, as well as our predictions of who will be included.

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season has started with a bang, treating players to a steady stream of special events and promo cards. Out of Position and Rulebreakers have been a huge success in recent weeks, but EA are showing no signs of slowing down.

With the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League wrapping up, the FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage promo won’t be too far behind. FIFA 23 TOTGS rewards the best players from each competition so far with a shiny new card, boasting major stat and rating upgrades.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage, from the expected start date to the stars that are likely to make the squad.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet by EA, FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage is expected to begin on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Following the announcement that World Cup content will be dominating Ultimate Team from November 9 onwards, this date will be the last chance to release the TOTGS cards before the end of December. The promo is a FUT staple that many players look forward to, so it’s likely that it will fill in the gap before Qatar 2022 takes over.

FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage predictions

There have been some stellar performances in the group stages across all three European competitions, and FIFA 23 TOTGS will see the very players receive an upgraded FUT card. While there is no word yet on who will make the squad, there are some standouts that will surely be rewarded for their displays.

Check out our predictions for the FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage below:

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Spurs)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Cody Gakpo (PSV)

Reece James (Chelsea)

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Alexander Sorloth (Real Sociedad)

Alex Baena (Villarreal)

That was everything we know about FIFA 23 Team of the Group Stage so far. We’ll be sure to update this page with more details as they are announced in the coming days.

