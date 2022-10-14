GamingFIFA

FIFA 23 Out of Position promo leaks: Start date & everything we know

FIFA 23
fifa 23 out of positionEA SPORTS

FIFA 23’s next Ultimate Team promo will be called “Out of Position,” according to leakers.

Electronic Arts has spoiled FIFA 23 players with a healthy dose of promo content in the game’s first few weeks.

Everything started with Ones to Watch, followed by Road to The Knockouts. Then, the developers unveiled Rulebreakers Team 1 on October 14, featuring blockbuster names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerard Pique.

FIFA 23 fans are hungry for more content, and leaks revealed the game’s next event. Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Out of Position.

FIFA 23 Out of Position leaks

FIFA 23 player in Ultimate Team mode.EA SPORTS
Out of Position is rumored to be FIFA 23’s next promo event.

Start date

According to reliable leaker Insider Gaming, Out of Position is the next FIFA 23 promo, beginning on October 28.

What to expect

Insider Gaming said: “The week-long event is said to involve FIFA Ultimate Team, but no other details were given, and it’s unclear if the event is a name change of the previous FIFA 22 event “Team of the Group Stage.”

The Champions League Group stage doesn’t conclude until November 2, so the Out of Position promo does not appear to correlate with the usual Team of the Group Stage event.

FIFAuteam’s predictions have the Team of The Group Stage promo beginning on November 11.

FIFA has experimented with players out of position in the past. FIFA 22’s Shapeshifters promo featured cards in new positions with upgraded stats, skill moves, and weak foot stars.

We will provide an update when EA releases more information on the upcoming promo. For more information on the FUT calendar for promos, click here.

keep reading

image for article: "GAM Levi discusses the “double-edged sword” of their playstyle at Worlds 2022"
League of Legends

GAM Levi discusses the “double-edged sword” of their playstyle at Worlds 2022

Carver Fisher
Fortnite lizzo emote
Fortnite

Fortnite’s new Lizzo-inspired Emote will pump you up

Brianna Reeves
Adraina Chechick hits back at critics making her the bad guy over twitchcon injuries
Entertainment

Adriana Chechik slams haters making her “the bad guy” after TwitchCon injury

Virginia Glaze
loading...