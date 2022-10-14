FIFA 23 Out of Position promo leaks: Start date & everything we know

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

FIFA 23’s next Ultimate Team promo will be called “Out of Position,” according to leakers.

Electronic Arts has spoiled FIFA 23 players with a healthy dose of promo content in the game’s first few weeks.

Everything started with Ones to Watch, followed by Road to The Knockouts. Then, the developers unveiled Rulebreakers Team 1 on October 14, featuring blockbuster names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerard Pique.

FIFA 23 fans are hungry for more content, and leaks revealed the game’s next event. Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Out of Position.

FIFA 23 Out of Position leaks

EA SPORTS Out of Position is rumored to be FIFA 23’s next promo event.

Start date

According to reliable leaker Insider Gaming, Out of Position is the next FIFA 23 promo, beginning on October 28.

What to expect

Insider Gaming said: “The week-long event is said to involve FIFA Ultimate Team, but no other details were given, and it’s unclear if the event is a name change of the previous FIFA 22 event “Team of the Group Stage.”

The Champions League Group stage doesn’t conclude until November 2, so the Out of Position promo does not appear to correlate with the usual Team of the Group Stage event.

FIFAuteam’s predictions have the Team of The Group Stage promo beginning on November 11.

FIFA has experimented with players out of position in the past. FIFA 22’s Shapeshifters promo featured cards in new positions with upgraded stats, skill moves, and weak foot stars.

We will provide an update when EA releases more information on the upcoming promo. For more information on the FUT calendar for promos, click here.