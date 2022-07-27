FIFA 23 set pieces explained: Penalties, free kicks & corners

Nathan Warby . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

FIFA 23 is set to totally revamp the way players take set-pieces, giving them more control than ever before. We’ve broken down how to take penalties, free-kicks, and corners in FIFA 23.

EA Sports is clearly looking to send the FIFA series out with a bang in FIFA 23 as they’ve confirmed a number of fan-requested features are set to be added.

Crossplay will be available from launch for the first time, allowing players on different consoles to go head-to-head, although Pro Clubs is still waiting for support. Women’s club teams will also be making their debut, in a massive step forward for inclusivity in the series.

One of the biggest changes in FIFA 23, however, is the way set pieces work. With this in mind, we’ve put together a guide on how penalties, free-kicks, and corners work in FIFA 23.

Contents

FIFA 23 free-kicks

In FIFA 23, the aiming reticle players have become accustomed to is gone, replaced by a more precise line that shows you the initial flight of the ball. The left stick moves the line, allowing you to direct the shot into the corner of the net with pinpoint accuracy.

Meanwhile, the right stick adjusts where the taker will strike the ball, affecting the spin and type of shot. Whereas FIFA 22 required a fair amount of guesswork as to what type of shot would be carried out, in FIFA 23 there is text under the ball explaining if you are lining up a knuckleball or an inside foot curler.

Once you’re happy with the direction, simply hold the shoot button to determine whether the player places or smashes the ball.

As was the case last year, you can also hit shoot again just before foot meets ball to give the shot an extra degree of accuracy. However, mistiming this will most likely see it blaze over the bar and into the stand.

Here’s a quick recap of how to take free-kicks in FIFA 23:

Use the left stick to choose a direction Choose a shot type and apply spin with the right stick Hold the shoot button to power up the shot Press shoot again to activate Timed Finishing Wheel away in celebration

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 will introduce a number of massive changes to the series’ gameplay.

FIFA 23 corners

FIFA 23’s corners work much the same way as free-kicks, only you’re delivering the ball into the box instead over a wall of defenders. A line will mimic where the ball will go over the first few yards.

The left stick dictates the direction, while the right stick adjusts where the crosser will strike the ball, affecting the type of delivery.

For example, players can choose to play an out-swinging corner to bait the goalkeeper into running off his line by hitting the right side or left side of the ball, or float one to the back post getting their foot under it.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to take corners in FIFA 23:

Use the left stick to choose a direction Choose a cross by applying spin with the right stick Hold the cross button to power up the cross Press shoot again to activate Timed Finishing

FIFA 23 penalties

Penalties have been changed drastically in FIFA 23, in an effort to recreate the pressure and difficulty that real-life spot-kick takers face. The window to aim penalties has been significantly reduced and timing is more crucial than ever.

Before a penalty is taken, a small circle will surround the ball, repeatedly starting off small and growing larger. To perform the perfect, accurate penalty, players need to hit shoot when the circle is at its smallest.

The speed at which the circle moves depends on how skilled the taker is at penalties, and how significant a moment it is. For example, the deciding penalty of a shootout will be harder than a consolation goal at 4-0 down.

Holding down shoot initiates the runup, as well as deciding how much power is used. Players then have to use the left stick to aim the shot before they make contact with the ball.

Here’s another recap on how to take penalties in FIFA 23:

When standing over the penalty, watch the circle surrounding the ball Press shoot when the circle is at its smallest to begin the run-up Hold down R1/RB or L1/LB to execute a finesse or chip shot Use the left stick to direct the shot before the ball is struck

There you have it! That was everything you need to know about set pieces in FIFA 23. For more, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

FIFA 23 Bundesliga rating predictions | FIFA 23 La Liga rating predictions | FIFA 23 Premier League predictions | 13 songs perfect for FIFA 23 soundtrack | FIFA 23 leaked ICONS | FIFA 23 leaked FUT Heroes | When does FIFA 23 early access start?