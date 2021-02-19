Logo
FIFA

How to complete Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM FIFA 21 SBC: solutions & cost

Published: 19/Feb/2021 3:13 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 3:14

by Andrew Amos
Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM SBC in Fifa 21
EA SPORTS / Dexerto

Share

FIFA 21 FUT

Algerian national and FC Metz attacking midfielder Farid Boulaya has taken away the honors of the Ligue 1 POTM in FIFA 21 for January. If you need a little boost from the bench, you might want to pick up the CAM. Here’s how you can complete his SBC.

Farid Boulaya’s Ligue 1 POTM card in FIFA 21 isn’t much to write home about. After netting two goals and two assists for Metz in January, including a stellar free kick against Brest, the 72-rated midfielder has received an upgrade to 82 with this SBC.

While his stats may not be impressive compared to other POTM cards ⁠— with 83 Pace, 88 Dribbling, and 80 Shooting ⁠— players might be enticed by his five-star skills and four-star weak foot.

However, if you’re a fan of Metz, maybe want to show some Algerian national pride ⁠— or you just are a completionist ⁠— this SBC is a cheap and easy one for you to do. Here’s how you can get the Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM card in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM SBC

Requirements and Expiry

You have plenty of time to sit on this SBC. Like other POTM SBCs, Boulaya’s will be available for the whole month, right up until March 18.

You only need to complete one challenge for it too, using an In-Form card as well as one player from Ligue 1.

It’s a straight-forward and easy SBC, which is probably why the card isn’t as impressive as other POTM entries like Ilkay Gundogan in the Premier League.

Farid Boulaya

  • # of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
  • IF players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Cost

This challenge shouldn’t set you back much. The main burden of the cost is that one In-Form. You shouldn’t have to spend more than around 25,000 to 30,000 coins on the card, and if you have an untradeable In-Form you can splash in, you’re laughing.

Solution

FIFA 21 Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM SBC
FUTBIN
Here’s the cheapest solution to Farid Boulaya’s POTM SBC in FIFA 21.

It’s not the most glamorous POTM SBC, but Farid Boulaya’s card might be of interest to you if you need to round out a Ligue 1 team.

For more FIFA 21 guides and tips, check out our list below:

FUT Champs rewards | FUT Draft rewards Division Rivals rewards | Squad Battles rewards | FIFA 21 performance trading tips | How to trade meta cards | How to snipe players | FIFA 21 best young players | Ultimate defending guide Ultimate passing & crossing guide | How to complete FGS Token Swap SBC FIFA 21 ICONs list Best Pro Clubs custom tactics | Best custom tactics, formations & player instructions

FIFA

How to complete Wesley Fofana FIFA 21 Academy Objectives

Published: 18/Feb/2021 12:18

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

On February 17, EA SPORTS released the third FIFA 21 Future Stars Academy challenge of 2021, with Leicester City centre back Wesley Fofana earning himself a significantly upgraded card.

Fofana has been a standout player for Leicester City in a season where they look like they could be legitimate contenders to become Premier League champions.

The Frenchman joined Leicester from Saint Etienne at the start of the 2020/21 season and has had an immediate impact as a regular starter, despite fighting through injury in February 2021.

The 20-year-old is earning fans from even outside of Leicester and is clearly one to watch for the future: and EA obviously think so too.

wesley fofana academy objectives player in fifa 21 Future Stars promo
EA SPORTS
The Future Stars promo is bringing us Academy Objectives player Wesley Fofana.

Wesley Fofana Academy Objectives: Challenges & Rewards

Joining the likes of Ansu Fati, Giovanni Reyna, and Bukayo Saka on the Future Stars promo, EA named Fofana as an Academy Objectives player on Feb 17, meaning players can earn an 86-rated version of the Frenchman.

As with any other Academy Objectives rewards, you’ll have to complete a list of challenges to earn this premium version of Fofana. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  • A Rising Star – Score four goals using French players
    • Rewards: 78 OVR CB Fofana and 200 XP
  • Man from Marseille – Assist two goals using 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Saint-Etienne Shield – Win three matches with 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana and min. four French players in your starting squad
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • A Promising Start – Conceded no more than one goal in four separate matches with 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup
    • Rewards: 82 OVR CDM Fofana and 200 XP
  • Stepping Up – Score three goals with 82 OVR Fofana
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Managing in Midfield – Assist four goals using 82 OVR Future Stars in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Climbing the Ranks – Assist using 82 OVR Fofana in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece
    • Rewards: 84 OVR CB Fofana and 200 XP
  • Leicester Lineup – Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in starting lineup
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Premier Proof – Score eight goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player
  • French Fox – Assist three goals using 84 OVR Future Stars in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Finding Fofana – Score in 16 separate matches using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Consistent Performer – Play 25 games with a Fofana Future Stars card in your starting lineup
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP

Players who complete all 12 objectives will receive the 86 OVR Fofana card and 200 XP.

Wesley Fofana 86 rated Academy Objectives stats
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Fofana’s defensive stats speak for themselves.

Obviously, this challenge is going to take a while so don’t expect to complete this all quickly. The promo ends on March 17 for a reason: you will have to play a lot of matches to get this done, and hope things go your way.

With so much strong competition at center-back, it’s not quite clear whether this Fofana can become a serious asset for top players, especially with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Raphael Varane dominating the meta.

However, it’s clearly a good card, and should end up a solid option at the back if you’re trying to make a strong team on a budget.