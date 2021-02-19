How to complete Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM FIFA 21 SBC: solutions & cost

Algerian national and FC Metz attacking midfielder Farid Boulaya has taken away the honors of the Ligue 1 POTM in FIFA 21 for January. If you need a little boost from the bench, you might want to pick up the CAM. Here’s how you can complete his SBC.

Farid Boulaya’s Ligue 1 POTM card in FIFA 21 isn’t much to write home about. After netting two goals and two assists for Metz in January, including a stellar free kick against Brest, the 72-rated midfielder has received an upgrade to 82 with this SBC.

While his stats may not be impressive compared to other POTM cards ⁠— with 83 Pace, 88 Dribbling, and 80 Shooting ⁠— players might be enticed by his five-star skills and four-star weak foot.

However, if you’re a fan of Metz, maybe want to show some Algerian national pride ⁠— or you just are a completionist ⁠— this SBC is a cheap and easy one for you to do. Here’s how you can get the Farid Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM card in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Boulaya Ligue 1 POTM SBC

Requirements and Expiry

You have plenty of time to sit on this SBC. Like other POTM SBCs, Boulaya’s will be available for the whole month, right up until March 18.

You only need to complete one challenge for it too, using an In-Form card as well as one player from Ligue 1.

It’s a straight-forward and easy SBC, which is probably why the card isn’t as impressive as other POTM entries like Ilkay Gundogan in the Premier League.

Farid Boulaya

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Cost

This challenge shouldn’t set you back much. The main burden of the cost is that one In-Form. You shouldn’t have to spend more than around 25,000 to 30,000 coins on the card, and if you have an untradeable In-Form you can splash in, you’re laughing.

Solution

It’s not the most glamorous POTM SBC, but Farid Boulaya’s card might be of interest to you if you need to round out a Ligue 1 team.

