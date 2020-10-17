How to snipe players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

Over the years, ‘sniping’ has grown to be an excellent method of acquiring players for below their usual BIN price. Here’s everything you need to know to master it in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The community dislike of Ultimate Team price ranges still hasn’t died away completely but, as you’d expect, FIFA’s fan base has figured out how trading can still be performed in the market’s conditions.

Acquiring players just before they enter a Team of the Week is as reliable as ever, but picking up true bargains has become more difficult as price ranges seek to inhibit the coin buying/selling trade.

One way around this is ‘sniping’ – the act of intentionally searching below a player’s typical buy it now (BIN) price, and then acting quickly to finalize the purchase. Here, we’re going to break down how to do it, and how it can benefit you and your Ultimate Team bank.

Step One: Pick your player and work out his usual price

First off, you need to pick the player you want. This can be for trading, or for use in your team. You won’t want to pick a player too expensive and rare, as there simply won’t be the quantity of that player on the market. Players will also be more careful to get their money’s worth when listing a better, rarer player. We’ve gone for Raphinha of Leeds United.

Step Two: Lower your price

As you can see, there are hundreds of cards available for 2,700 coins. We know off the bat, then, that this is too high. We’d recommend dropping the price search by about 10%, which in this case will take our searches down to about 2,400 coins.

Step Three: Buy it now

For this price, there are just a couple of options, both at the very beginning of their one hour on the market. These will sell very rapidly, so it’s up to you to act fast and ‘buy it now’. Internet will probably matter in this scenario, so if your console or PC is pretty slow, the web app might offer you more luck.

In terms of actually pushing the buttons quickly to buy the player, practice makes perfect. You’ll need to select the player, move down to Buy Now, then move up to ‘Yes’. The best way to do it is to practice.

However, we should stress that it’s not this simple. A lot of the time, searching below a player’s BIN price, you’ll be met with the message tell you there are no players available at that price.

Unfortunately, you cannot just spam the search button and be taken to the players available as they are listed – you have to alternate between a couple of prices. In this Raphinha example, you’ll probably need to alternate between about 2,300 and 2,400 coins. We even found one for 2,100 coins – 600 coins below the value we know he can sell for.

What to bear in mind when sniping in FIFA Ultimate Team

If you’re sniping to trade, remember EA’s 5% tax. Buying a player at 2,900 coins and selling them for 3,000 is pointless, as you’ll only get 2,850 coins for the sale. This is why we recommend going about 10% below their standard BIN price, or lower.

Next, sniping is difficult with more valuable players. There are fewer of them, and players will be more cautious when listing a highly valuable player. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, it’ll just require more patience.

Finally, remember players’ values change. Buying a Raphinha today for 2,400 coins might be a good deal, but tomorrow he could only be worth 2,200 coins. Be intelligent and work quickly.

Once you master sniping, it can be a seriously useful way of saving coins. Be realistic though, as price ranges means the days of finding a 100k player for 10k are long behind us.