How to complete Gundogan FIFA 21 POTM SBC in Ultimate Team

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan has earned the Premier League Player of the Month award for January, meaning there’s a new SBC to complete in-game.

The news that Gundogan has picked up the POTM award for the month of January will be no surprise to anyone who’s been watching him play. The Man City midfielder has been absolutely dominating the opposition and has helped his club move up to the top spot in the Premier League.

EA SPORTS FIFA broke the news on their Twitter page and FIFA fans everywhere are all in agreement that the award couldn’t have gone to anyone else. His card, although not sporting the highest of stats, is rated 86 overall and would be a great option for a center-mid.

FIFA 21 Ilkay Gundogan POTM SBC

This is quite a simple SBC compared to last month’s Bruno Fernandes card that required players to build six squads in total. Luckily, for Gundogan, it’s just the one so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete. So using FUTBIN as a guideline, let’s breakdown exactly how to complete this SBC.

Requirements

Players from Manchester City: Min 1

Min 1 In-form players : Min 1

: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Min 83 Team Chemistry: Min 80

Min 80 Number of players in squad: Min 11

Solution

Cost and FUT Pack rewards

According to FUTBIN, this SBC should cost you around 40,000-55,000 in Ultimate Team. All things considered, that’s rather cheap compared to some other SBC’s we’ve seen in the past.

In return for completing this SBC, players will receive a number of packs as a reward. This gives you a chance to pick up some amazing players if you get lucky of course.

As we said, this is a rather simple SBC to complete and shouldn’t take you too long. The Manchester City midfielder is certainly deserving of this month’s award and we’ll have to see if he can bag POTM two months in a row just like Fernandes.