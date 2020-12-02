Best FIFA 21 Pro Clubs custom tactics & formations - Dexerto

FIFA Pro Clubs players can finally customize their team’s tactics and formations in FIFA 21, but some strategies work better than others. If you want to know what works best and how to do them, we’ve got you covered.

FIFA Pro Clubs has always been a popular mode, but it’s even better in FIFA 21. For the first time ever, players can customize the names and appearances of their AI players. But perhaps more importantly, they can also set up to five preset custom tactics and formations.

It’s a revolutionary feature that gives FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players more control over their team than ever before. Players have been busy trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t. Their efforts have contributed to the development of meta custom tactics formations, much like in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best ones we’ve found, and what sort of players they’re best suited to.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players have many different formations, custom tactics, and player instructions at their disposal. However, through trial and error, only a handful of strategies have reigned supreme. They all have their own strengths and weaknesses and are better suited to different playstyles.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 5-2-1-2

This formation is based on a solid five-man defense with a moderate attacking and defensive style. It’s similar to a typical FIFA 21 Ultimate Team meta formation, but it has plenty of room for players to shine.

First, you’ll want to change the player instructions to have the LB and RB stay back. This will keep everything neat and tidy in the backline and stop defenders from being drawn out of position. This should create fewer opportunities for opponents to exploit.

The playstyle itself is simple. You’ll want to hold the fort in the backline, and either attack on the counter or build-up play slowly with a combination of passes.

This formation is all about patience and precision. It’s best suited to players who prefer a calm and composed playstyle. If that sounds like your cup of tea, it can be devastating. It’s most effective with two human-controlled ST players.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Players in the box: 5 bars

Corners: 2 bars

Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 4-3-2-1

The 4-3-1-1 formation is more about attacking. However, to compensate, you’ll want to set the Defensive Style to Drop Back and have no more than three bars on depth. This will keep your defense tighter without weakening your attack.

It’s also essential to set the Defensive Position on the LCM and RCM to Cover Center. That way, they’ll never deviate from the center and stray wide, which often creates a lethal opening.

This formation and custom tactic works best with a minimum of three human-controlled players. You’ll want them in the ST, CAM, and CDM positions, so they’ll be heavily involved in the build-up.

If you prefer a faster and more aggressive playstyle without being too exposed in defense, this is a good middle-ground. Not everyone wants to park the bus. FIFA 21 Pro Clubs is all about finding a style that suits you and your team.

Defending

Defensive Style: Drop Back

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Players in the box: 6 bars

Corners: 2 bars

Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 4-3-3 (Holding)

The 4-3-3 (Holding) formation is simple and effective without needing to change too much. It has a rock-solid foundation in the defense and midfield, but it also lets players with flair and creativity shine on the wings.

It also works particularly well with counter-attacks, but at the same time, it’s vulnerable to them. To make things a little more comfortable in defense, you’ll want to set the Defensive Style to Drop Back.

Other than that, you can pretty much leave everything else as it is. The CDM will need to play a pivotal role in defense, though, so you’ll want to make sure a human-controlled player fills the role.

Defending

Defensive Style: Drop Back

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Players in the box: 5 bars

Corners: 3 bars

Free kicks: 3 bars

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 4-3-3 (False 9)

The 4-3-3 (False 9) is an excellent alternative to more aggressive 4-3-3 formations. It’s ideal for players who love holding possession. The attack revolves around a deeper-lying CF. He’ll be more involved in the build-up than a typical ST and can help with keeping possession.

This formation works best with a human-controlled LW, CF, and RW. The rest of the team can be AI-controlled, but to make them more competent in defense, you’ll want to set the Player Instructions on the CDM, LB, and RB to Stay Back While Attacking.

You’ll also want to set the CDM’s Defensive Behaviour to Man Mark and Defensive Position to Cover Center. That way, he’ll always remain in the middle and make it significantly harder for your opponents to find a way through.

Last but not least, you can set the goalkeeper to Comes For Crosses in the Saving On Crosses instruction. It will make him save the ball before it finds its way to a target more often than not.

Defending

Defensive Style: Pressure On Heavy Touch

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Players in the box: 5 bars

Corners: 1 bar

Free kicks: 1 bar

So, there you have it! Those are the best formation, custom tactics, and instruction combinations that players have been using in FIFA 21 Pro Clubs.

