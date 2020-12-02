 Best FIFA 21 Pro Clubs custom tactics & formations - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

Best FIFA 21 Pro Clubs custom tactics & formations

Published: 2/Dec/2020 5:01 Updated: 2/Dec/2020 5:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Pro Clubs

FIFA Pro Clubs players can finally customize their team’s tactics and formations in FIFA 21, but some strategies work better than others. If you want to know what works best and how to do them, we’ve got you covered.

FIFA Pro Clubs has always been a popular mode, but it’s even better in FIFA 21. For the first time ever, players can customize the names and appearances of their AI players. But perhaps more importantly, they can also set up to five preset custom tactics and formations.

It’s a revolutionary feature that gives FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players more control over their team than ever before. Players have been busy trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t. Their efforts have contributed to the development of meta custom tactics formations, much like in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best ones we’ve found, and what sort of players they’re best suited to.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players have many different formations, custom tactics, and player instructions at their disposal. However, through trial and error, only a handful of strategies have reigned supreme. They all have their own strengths and weaknesses and are better suited to different playstyles.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 5-2-1-2

This formation is based on a solid five-man defense with a moderate attacking and defensive style. It’s similar to a typical FIFA 21 Ultimate Team meta formation, but it has plenty of room for players to shine.

First, you’ll want to change the player instructions to have the LB and RB stay back. This will keep everything neat and tidy in the backline and stop defenders from being drawn out of position. This should create fewer opportunities for opponents to exploit.

The playstyle itself is simple. You’ll want to hold the fort in the backline, and either attack on the counter or build-up play slowly with a combination of passes.

This formation is all about patience and precision. It’s best suited to players who prefer a calm and composed playstyle. If that sounds like your cup of tea, it can be devastating. It’s most effective with two human-controlled ST players.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics
EA Sports
5-2-1-2 is a good choice for FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players who are defensive-minded.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 2 bars
  • Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 4-3-2-1

The 4-3-1-1 formation is more about attacking. However, to compensate, you’ll want to set the Defensive Style to Drop Back and have no more than three bars on depth. This will keep your defense tighter without weakening your attack.

It’s also essential to set the Defensive Position on the LCM and RCM to Cover Center. That way, they’ll never deviate from the center and stray wide, which often creates a lethal opening.

This formation and custom tactic works best with a minimum of three human-controlled players. You’ll want them in the ST, CAM, and CDM positions, so they’ll be heavily involved in the build-up.

If you prefer a faster and more aggressive playstyle without being too exposed in defense, this is a good middle-ground. Not everyone wants to park the bus. FIFA 21 Pro Clubs is all about finding a style that suits you and your team.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics
EA Sports
FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players who love attacking will benefit from 4-3-2-1.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Drop Back
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 6 bars
  • Corners: 2 bars
  • Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 4-3-3 (Holding)

The 4-3-3 (Holding) formation is simple and effective without needing to change too much. It has a rock-solid foundation in the defense and midfield, but it also lets players with flair and creativity shine on the wings.

It also works particularly well with counter-attacks, but at the same time, it’s vulnerable to them. To make things a little more comfortable in defense, you’ll want to set the Defensive Style to Drop Back.

Other than that, you can pretty much leave everything else as it is. The CDM will need to play a pivotal role in defense, though, so you’ll want to make sure a human-controlled player fills the role.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics
EA Sports
4-3-3 (Holding) is arguably the safest 4-3-3 formation in FIFA 21 Pro Clubs.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Drop Back
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 3 bars
  • Free kicks: 3 bars

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics Guide for 4-3-3 (False 9)

The 4-3-3 (False 9) is an excellent alternative to more aggressive 4-3-3 formations. It’s ideal for players who love holding possession. The attack revolves around a deeper-lying CF. He’ll be more involved in the build-up than a typical ST and can help with keeping possession.

This formation works best with a human-controlled LW, CF, and RW. The rest of the team can be AI-controlled, but to make them more competent in defense, you’ll want to set the Player Instructions on the CDM, LB, and RB to Stay Back While Attacking.

You’ll also want to set the CDM’s Defensive Behaviour to Man Mark and Defensive Position to Cover Center. That way, he’ll always remain in the middle and make it significantly harder for your opponents to find a way through.

Last but not least, you can set the goalkeeper to Comes For Crosses in the Saving On Crosses instruction. It will make him save the ball before it finds its way to a target more often than not.

FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Custom Tactics
EA Sports
4-3-3 (False 9) is a wonderful choice for FIFA 21 Pro Clubs players who like keeping possession.

 Defending

  • Defensive Style: Pressure On Heavy Touch
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 1 bar
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

So, there you have it! Those are the best formation, custom tactics, and instruction combinations that players have been using in FIFA 21 Pro Clubs.

There are likely more as well, so if you have found a masterplan do share it with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.

FIFA

Son Heung-min builds his dream “Ultimate player” in FIFA 21

Published: 2/Dec/2020 0:25 Updated: 2/Dec/2020 1:28

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21

Tottenham star Son Heung-Min sat down with Irish footballer David Meyer to build the ultimate Hotspur card for FUT 21, and it would be an absolute titan were it real.

Son is generally considered one of the best wingers playing today, and was named EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for the third time in October 2020.

Along with Meyer, the South Korean concocted an Ultimate Teammate, a monster of a card combining the best stats from Tottenham players including himself, albeit a bit reluctantly.

Each of the six stats that make up a FIFA player card — Pace, Shooting, Passing, Dribbling, Defense, and Physical — were included, and the end result is a Frankenstein’s Monster of skill that you would never want to go up against (though, we’d take him on our squad).

So, let’s take a look at what Son managed to cook up, starting with Pace, and running on through the list:

Pace — Lucas Moura

EA Sports
Lucas is certainly speedy, so we can’t fault Son here.

For any fan of the Spurs, the choice of Lucas Moura for best Pace will come as no surprise, boasting a highly decent 92 on his regular gold card.

“Lucas is definitely faster than me,” Son laughed, when prodded by Meyer that he might actually have the edge in speed. EA apparently agrees, only giving the Winger an 88 Pace for his standard card.

Shooting — Harry Kane

Who else but Harry Kane? That 92 shooting will fit in quite nicely.

For shooting, the choice was none other than Harry Kane, who comes in with 92 in that category, one of the highest on Tottenham.

Again, Son was reluctant to name himself. Possibly because he’s a crack FIFA expert and was aware Kane has six more points in shooting than his 86, that, or he’s just doesn’t want to leave anyone out.

Dribbling — Lucas Moura

Despite considering Steven Bergwijn and himself (again) for best dribbling on Tottenham, Son once again went with the reliable pick of Moura.

While Bergwijn is only an 85 DRB, it could have really gone either way between the final two contestants, but an unwillingness to give himself much credit led to Lucas getting picked once again.

Passing — Giovani Lo Celso

Argentine Giovani Lo Celso was Son’s pick for Tottenham’s best passer.

For Passing, Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso got the nod, but only comes in with an 82 for his standard card in the stat. Still, we have to remember this was only Tottenham players that were able to be picked.

That, and Son has hooked with Son quite a few times for memorable goals over their careers, which could have been another factor in the pick.

Defending —Toby Alderweireld

Belgian back Toby Alderweireld’s 85 DEF got him a spot on the Ultimate card.

After joking that the upgrade to make his DEF 45 for his latest POTM card might be enough to finally make him choose himself, Son made a more reasonable choice and went with Alderweireld.

87 Defence is definitely nothing to scoff at, and put together with our sixth and final stat, it helps to make this “Ultimate Card” absolutely freakish.

Physical — Moussa Sissoko

Looking at the stats, it’s easy to see why Sissoko got the pick here.

Finally, rounding things out at Physical is Moussa Sissoko who comes in with an 89 — his best stat by far. This was one area where Son probably wouldn’t be considered either, on top of Defense.

Altogether, we get a 99 OVR card boasting 92 Pace, 91 Shooting, 82 Passing, 87 Dribbling, 87 Defense, and 89 Physical. Just imagine for a moment the price tag that would come along with the SBC for this bad boy.

EA Sports
An absolute monstrosity, in more ways than one.

Luckily, Son’s Ultimate Teammate card will most likely never make it into FIFA 21 itself, as it would be massively overpowered — if you haven’t picked up on that already.

Timestamp at 11:56 for mobile readers.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FUT news, updates, SBC & Objective solutions, and more.