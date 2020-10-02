FIFA 21 Squad Battles rewards release time, ranks & prizes

FIFA 21 Squad Battles rewards have been confirmed and regular players of this Ultimate Team competition will notice some differences from last year. Here, we lay out everything up for grabs for those who finish in the Top 100, Top 200, Elite, Gold, Silver, and Bronze in FUT 21.
Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players can now jump into this year’s flagship sports title from EA. In Ultimate Team, a lot has been changed to competitive matches, and Squad Battles are one of those that’s played the most by the community.
Unlike Division Rivals or FUT Champs, where you’re matched up with online players, this mode allows you to test your team against the AI. Significant upgrades have been made to the intelligence of the computer this year, too, as we saw in the gameplay pitch notes.
For those who have been grinding away all week, let’s take a look at when the rewards release and most importantly, what you will receive for your placement. All information provided by EA SPORTS.
Squad Battles is one of the many competitions you can play in Ultimate Team.
FIFA 21 Squad Battles Rewards
What time do FIFA 21 Squad Battles rewards come out?
FUT Squad Battles rewards roll out every Monday at 12:05am (BST), but that will obviously vary slightly over the course of the year due to daylight savings.
Ranks & Prizes
Rank 1
100,000 Coins
2x Ultimate Pack
2x Rare Mega Pack
Rank 2-20
87,500 Coins
1x Ultimate Pack
2x Rare Players Pack
Rank 21-40
75,000 Coins
1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
2x Rare Players Pack
Rank 41-100
65,000 Coins
1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
2x Mega Pack
Rank 101-200
65,000 Coins
1x Rare Players Pack
2x Mega Pack
Elite 1 (3% of Players)
30,000 Coins
2x Rare Mega Pack
Elite 2
15,000 Coins
2x Mega Pack
1x Premium Gold Players Pack
Elite 3
12,000 Coins
1x Mega Pack
2x Premium Gold Players Pack
Gold 1
11,000 Coins
1x Premium Gold Players Pack
1x Prime Mixed Players Pack
1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Gold 2
11,000 Coins
1x Prime Mixed Players Pack
1x Premium Gold Players Pack
Gold 3
10,000 Coins
1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
1x Prime Mixed Players Pack
Silver 1
7,000 Coins
2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Silver 2
4,000 Coins
2x Premium Gold Pack
1x Gold Pack
Silver 3
1,500 Coins
1x Premium Gold Pack
1x Gold Pack
Bronze 1
800 Coins
2x Gold Pack
Bronze 2
1× Gold Pack
Bronze 3
1× Premium Loan Player Reward Pack
The fourth Chipotle Challenger series featured another star-studded lineup of contestants, including:
Streamers / Pro Players
Bugha
Mongraal
Clix
NickEh30
Nate Hill
Ewok
Ronaldo
ARKHRAM
Rehx
EpikWhale
dubs
Reverse2K
Emad
Zexrow
Celebrities / Athletes
Juju Smith-Schuster
Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)
Jagger Eaton
Heimana Reynolds
Format
Qualifiers
In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there were four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams scored one point for each elimination they earned, as well as points for placing.
Up to 1000 trio teams
Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window
Finale
Qualifying teams then had the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.
Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
17 teams of invited talent
Private lobby
5-game series
Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool
A total of $50,000 in prize money was up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secured themselves free burritos for a year!
1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year
Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results
Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.
Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30
Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.
As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.
The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.
What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?
The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.
A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.
These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.
Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.
Chipotle and esports
This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.
The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.
In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.
Today, CouRage is a streaming superstar – but how did he get there? This is the story of how Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop went from a young fan with a passion for esports, to one of Call of Duty’s most iconic commentators, to one of the most popular streamers in the world.
How did @CouRageJD became a world famous streamer? 🤔
The former Call of Duty caster tells @ThePhenomenalEE the key moments of his career which led him to stardom at #DHATL19 🔥