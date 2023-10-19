EA FC 24: How to complete POTM Serhou Guirassy SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the new POTM Serhou Guirassy SBC, including how much it will cost and what the requirements are.

On October 19, the EA FC 24 team released a new Player of the Month (POTM) Squad Building Challenge for Football Ultimate Team.

This one features Stuttgart ST Serhou Guirassy, who has been a star for the Bundesliga club this year. Guirassy, through his first seven games in the German league this season, has 13 goals and one assist.

Here’s how to complete the Bundesliga POTM Serhou Guirassy SBC, including requirements and an affordable solution.

SBC Requirements

EA FC 24 players will only need to complete one squad of 11 players in order to get this POTM Serhou Guirassy SBC done. Here are the requirements:

Bundesliga players: Min. 1

86+ OVR players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Numbers of players in the squad: 11

How to complete SBC

Here is a solution for the POTM Serhou Guirassy SBC:

CM Ilkay Gündogan (86 OVR)

CF Memphis Depay (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CM Koke (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

ST Sebastien Haller (83 OVR)

ST Morata (83 OVR)

GK Alex Meret (83 OVR)

CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (83 OVR)

In total, expect to pay 20,000 Coins for this challenge. That, however, could change depending on market fluctuation. Prices via FUTBIN.

This SBC will expire on November 19, 2023.

