How to complete FIFA 21 FGS token swaps SBCs - Dexerto

EA SPORTS are bringing out FGS Token swaps SBCs so that you can cash in your tokens for rewards. Here’s what you need to know about the new Squad Building Challenges.

With the FIFA esports scene growing year on year, EA SPORTS have started using rewards for fans who tune into the different events every time they roll around – with everything from packs to player drops being possible.

This involves having your EA SPORTS account linked to your Twitch account, and then it’s all about kicking back, watching the action, and hoping you strike it lucky with a drop.

With FIFA 21, things are changing ever so slightly. EA are offering up special FGS Player tokens to anyone who watches an hour of the action, and these tokens can then be used in squad building challenges.

Introducing the FIFA Global Series Swaps! 🔗 Link your EA and Twitch accounts

👀 Watch an eligible #FGS21 tournament for at least 1⃣ hour

📥 Receive an FGS Player Token

♻️ Redeem tokens for #FUT rewards. Details ➡️ https://t.co/5XbVOHXimH pic.twitter.com/2wD8ODTV8I — EA FIFA esports (@EAFIFAesports) October 26, 2020

However, unlike trying to complete a Player of the Month or Flashback SBC, you won’t have to build an entire squad around one of your tokens.

Oh no, instead, you’ll be able to take the tokens and swap them directly for rewards. It’s pretty simple, the more tokens you have, the more rewards you’ll be able to complete.

Just take the tokens to the SBC that you’d like to complete, pop them in, press complete, and wait for your reward to pop out. For now, these rewards are all about packs, and you can find the different levels below.

FIFA 21 FGS Swaps SBC requirements

Jumbo Rare Players Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 5

Mega Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 4

Prime Electrum Players Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 3

Premium Gold Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 2

As of writing, these challenges can’t be completed because the FGS Tokens are not currently live. However, once they are, just follow the steps above to claim a reward.

These rewards are set to be available for the next 30 weeks. That’s right, 30 weeks, so you don’t have to worry about getting tokens fast. Simply bide your time, and you’ll get a reward at some point.

The current crop of rewards, the four packs, could very well change over the course of the year, so we’ll keep a keen eye on things over the next few weeks.