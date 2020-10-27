 How to complete FIFA 21 FGS token swaps SBCs - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 FGS token swaps SBCs

Published: 27/Oct/2020 14:34

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 FGS token swaps SBCS
Graphics: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS are bringing out FGS Token swaps SBCs so that you can cash in your tokens for rewards. Here’s what you need to know about the new Squad Building Challenges. 

With the FIFA esports scene growing year on year, EA SPORTS have started using rewards for fans who tune into the different events every time they roll around – with everything from packs to player drops being possible.

This involves having your EA SPORTS account linked to your Twitch account, and then it’s all about kicking back, watching the action, and hoping you strike it lucky with a drop.

With FIFA 21, things are changing ever so slightly. EA are offering up special FGS Player tokens to anyone who watches an hour of the action, and these tokens can then be used in squad building challenges. 

However, unlike trying to complete a Player of the Month or Flashback SBC, you won’t have to build an entire squad around one of your tokens.

Oh no, instead, you’ll be able to take the tokens and swap them directly for rewards. It’s pretty simple, the more tokens you have, the more rewards you’ll be able to complete. 

Just take the tokens to the SBC that you’d like to complete, pop them in, press complete, and wait for your reward to pop out. For now, these rewards are all about packs, and you can find the different levels below.

FIFA 21 FGS Swaps SBC requirements

  • Jumbo Rare Players Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 5
  • Mega Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 4
  • Prime Electrum Players Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 3
  • Premium Gold Pack: FGS Swap Players – exactly 2
in-game screenshot of the FGS Token swaps SBCS
Screenshot via EA Sports
The SBCs are currently in-game, but tokens aren’t available just yet.

As of writing, these challenges can’t be completed because the FGS Tokens are not currently live. However, once they are, just follow the steps above to claim a reward. 

These rewards are set to be available for the next 30 weeks. That’s right, 30 weeks, so you don’t have to worry about getting tokens fast. Simply bide your time, and you’ll get a reward at some point. 

The current crop of rewards, the four packs, could very well change over the course of the year, so we’ll keep a keen eye on things over the next few weeks.

FIFA

Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S

Published: 27/Oct/2020 13:27 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 13:35

by David Purcell
next gen fifa 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 has finally been given a next-gen release date for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and will come out a few weeks after the consoles launch. Here’s everything we know so far, including how to use the new Dual Entitlement feature. 

FIFA 21’s new dual entitlement feature is basically cross-progression between generations of consoles, with “no extra costs.” EA’s new title is expected to arrive a while before all of the next-gen console’s quite vague “holidays” launch window, and this means players won’t have to wait to buy.

“For FIFA 21, we’re partnering with Sony and Microsoft to offer you a Dual Entitlement ⁠— meaning you won’t need to buy FIFA 21 twice to upgrade your copy of the game from PS4 to PS5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X,” EA have confirmed.

The dual-share system won’t bring everything over from a current-generation console to the 2020 releases, however. FIFA Ultimate Team will be spread across both, as will Volta, but all other modes ⁠— including career mode and Pro Clubs ⁠— won’t come across in the jump.

FIFA 21 next-gen release date

EA SPORTS finally announced on October 27 their new release date for FIFA 21 on next-gen console, though it will come quite a way after both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S releases.

The news was revealed on Twitter.

PS5 release date

FIFA 21 will be coming to PS5 on December 4, via the new Dual Entitlement feature and also will be available in stores.

Xbox Series X/S release date

Just like the PS5, FIFA 21 will be released on Xbox Series X/S on December 4. 

How to use new FIFA 21 Dual Entitlement feature

The Dual Entitlement feature is super-simple to use. Simply purchase a copy of FIFA 21 on the current-generation console you own, and once you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll have access to the title there too!

There are a few catches, of course. You can’t cross sides in the ongoing console battle and still expect to keep your title ownership. That means, no PS4 to XSX, and no X1 to PS5. Each switch has to be from the same manufacturer.

If you purchase a physical copy of FIFA 21, you will get given a digital entitlement code for the download once you upgrade. This will be tied to the gaming profile that you use in the original copy, so you don’t have two versions of EA’s bumper 2020 release, unfortunately.

Jan Oblak face in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 players will be diving into the action on next-gen over two weeks after the consoles launch.

There is one bonus part of Dual Entitlement in FIFA 21 too ⁠— the feature will work in the same way as cross-progression in other titles. That means you can use your Ultimate Meta and play the same Volta save on both consoles.

Remember, only FUT and Volta Football will be coming across with you! If you want to play online seasons, co-op seasons, career mode, and pro clubs, you’ll have to stick to the one console for the lifespan of FIFA 21.