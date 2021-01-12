Logo
Best young players in FIFA 21 Career Mode

Published: 12/Jan/2021 13:42 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 13:43

by Alex Garton
In FIFA 21 Career Mode, it can be difficult to know which young players are worth picking up for your club. In the long run, they can save you a lot of money and if they have enough potential, they may even develop into a world-class talent. 

Although Ultimate Team is incredibly addictive and fun, sometimes it’s nice to just hop into Career Mode and manage an existing squad. Of course, it’s important that you recruit young talent to develop if you’re looking to bring success and silverware to your club.

Unlike FUT, in Career Mode, players with a lot of potential are capable of improving over-time. This means investing in the correct young players is absolutely key if you want to improve your squad.

However, with so many players on the market, it’s hard to know who’s worth your investment. Well, we’ve compiled a list of all the best young players in every position so you know exactly who to take a chance on.

Best young players in FIFA 21

Best young goalkeepers and defenders

fifa 21 screenshot
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 was released on October 6, 2020.

As with any team, a strong backline is absolutely key if you’re looking to win trophies. In the center-back position, you’ll ideally want to pick up players with high-strength and plenty of height to contest crosses. Whereas for your left and right back, you’ll want to prioritize players with pace and counter-attacking capabilities. Of course, no team is complete without an outstanding goalkeeper and we’ve got you covered on that front.

When making these lists, we’ve attempted to cater to every club’s budget. In each position, there’s at least one established young talent and one that will need time to develop but costs significantly less to sign.

  • GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan. Age: 21. OVR (86) POT (92). Price: £84m
  • GK: Maarten Vandevoordt, KRC Genk. Age: 18. OVR (68) POT (86). Price: £800k
  • GK: Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid. Age: 21. OVR (75) POT (87). Price: £11m
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool. Age: 21. OVR (87). POT (92). Price: £103m
  • RB: Neco Williams, Liverpool. Age: 19. OVR (68) POT (85). Price: £1.1m
  • CB: Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus. Age: 21. OVR (85) POT (92). Price: £91.5m
  • CB: Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton. Age: 18. OVR (63) POT (85). Price: £375k
  • CB: Nehuen Perez, Granada CF. Age: 20. OVR (75) POT (85). Price: £10.5m
  • LB: Luca Netz, Hertha BSC. Age: 17. OVR (63) POT (85). Price: £375k
  • LB: Alphonso Davies, FC Bayern Munchen. Age: 19. OVR (81) POT (89). Price: £47.5m

Best young midfielders

FIFA 21 screenshot
EA SPORTS
It’s important to pick up young players with plenty of potential.

It’s difficult to define what makes a great midfielder as it completely depends on what you’re looking for. Certain players can do a little bit of everything but sometimes it’s better to pick up someone who can do a specific job. For example, a strong CDM capable of executing great passes or an agile CAM who can weave through the opposing team’s defense. Either way, no matter what midfielder you’re looking for, our list certainly has the answer.

There’s a range of great midfielders to choose from, a standout is Pedri from FC Barcelona who can be picked up for as little as £2.7m. Although he starts at 73 OVR, he has the potential to reach an incredible 89 if developed.

  • CDM: Sandro Tonali, Milan. Age: 20. OVR (77) POT (91). Price: £21.5m
  • CDM: Matteo Guendouzi, Hertha BSC. Age: 21. OVR (77) POT (86). Price: £20m
  • RM: Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund. Age: 20. OVR (87) POT (93). Price: £111.5m
  • RM: Takefusa Kubo, Villarreal CF. Age: 19. OVR (75) POT (89). Price: £12m
  • CM: Eduardo Camavinga, Stade Rennais FC. Age: 17. OVR (78) POT (89). Price: £26m
  • CM: Billy Gilmour, Chelsea. Age: 19. OVR (71) POT (86). Price: £4m
  • LM: Moussa Diaby, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Age: 21. OVR (81) POT (88). Price: £47m
  • LM: Pedri, FC Barcelona. Age: 17. OVR (73) POT (89). Price: £2.7m
  • CAM: Martin Odegaard, Real Madrid. Age: 21. OVR (83) POT (89). Price: £52.5m
  • CAM: Joseph Willock, Arsenal. Age: 21. OVR (71) POT (85). Price: £4.1m

Best young strikers and wingers

EA SPORTS
In Career Mode, how you spend your money will play a huge part in how successful your club is.

Buying strong attacking players can be extremely expensive at the best of times, especially if they’re established goalscorers. So when you do pick up a player, it’s key they have the correct skills for the job. In a winger, you’re looking for pace, the ability to beat a man, and great crossing. Whereas the perfect striker is agile, strong, and clinical in front of goal.

There’s a range of players who are equipped with these skills. If you have the budget, Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe are at the top of their game and will significantly improve a squad. However, if you’re looking for a long-term project, Fabio Silva or Christos Tzolis are great players who have a lot of potential.

  • RW: Ferran Torres, Manchester City. Age: 20. OVR (80) POT (88). Price: £51m
  • RW: Joelson Fernandes, Sporting CP. Age: 20. OVR (69) POT (87). Price: £1.3m
  • RW: Trincao, FC Barcelona. Age: 20. OVR (78) POT (91). Price: £30.5m
  • ST: Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund. Age: 20. OVR (85) POT (92). Price: £97m
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain. Age: 21. OVR (90) POT (95). Price: £167m
  • ST: Jonathan David, Lille OSC. Age: 20. OVR (77) POT (88). Price: £21m
  • ST: Fabio Silva, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Age: 18. OVR (69) POT (85). Price: £1.3m
  • LW: Christian Pulisic, Chelsea. Age: 21. OVR (81) POT (87). Price: £37m
  • LW: Christos Tzolis, PAOK FC. Age: 18. OVR (69) POT (87). Price: £1.3m
  • LW: Charles De Ketelaere, Club Brugge. Age: 19. OVR (73) POT (85). Price: £6.5m

That rounds off our list of the best young players in FIFA 21 for every position. Hopefully, this has given you a better idea of who your club should invest in on Career Mode.

Any of these players would make an amazing addition to your team, but make sure you identify what your squad is lacking and fill in the gaps with new talent.

FIFA 21 Update 8 patch notes: Stepovers nerfed, Ultimate Team & Career Mode changes

Published: 12/Jan/2021 9:52

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 van dijk
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have revealed FIFA 21 title update 8 patch notes for its reveal on PC, including some big changes to gameplay, Ultimate Team, and more.

There’s a number of tweaks that have been made in the refresh, including a nerf to stepovers in-game. They are no longer an easy skill move in-game and will not work as effectively, according to the information posted on the EA live blog, when chained with stepover skill moves.

They announced the changes would be going live on January 12 for PC players, on Origin and Steam, via their EA Direct Communication Twitter account.

FIFA 21 Update 8 patch notes

fifa 21 screenshot
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 Update 8 has shaken gameplay up once again.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

  • Made several adjustments to the Team Press D-Pad Tactic.
    • Decreased the amount of time the Team Press D-Pad Tactic can be active for, before requiring cooldown, from 20 seconds to 15 seconds.
    • Once Team Press is requested, its effect takes 2 seconds to activate.
    • In situations where the defending team is using Team Press and recovers possession, Team Press will not automatically remain active on the following loss of possession.
  • Made several adjustments to Stepover and Reverse Step Over Skill Moves.
    • Both Skill Moves are no longer considered Easy Skill Moves and will be less effective when chained together while moving.
    • The animations for both Skill Moves have been slowed down.
    • Decreased player transition speed when exiting either Skill Move at forward angles.

Addressed the following issues:

  • The goalkeeper sometimes gets stuck to the net geometry and is unable to put the ball into play, resulting in matches not finishing within the expected time.
  • After a defender positioned themselves in front of the ball carrier following a heavy touch, the defender sometimes did not contest the ball.
  • Improved referee penalty kick logic in situations where the goalkeeper dives at the ball carrier’s feet.
  • Improved referee logic when making decisions in breakaway tackling situations outside of the box.
  • When a goalkeeper moved then stood still during a penalty kick, they could sometimes deflect the ball into their own net when it was hit directly at them.
    • This does not affect other types of potential deflections that could occur.
  • In situations where the ball carrier would start a shooting animation, but the shot was canceled in time, the defender could sometimes perform an unintended blocking animation.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

  • In online matches, players will no longer see their opponent’s equipped Ball Item, they will instead always see their own.
  • Co-Op Squad Battles matches can now be paused during gameplay by either player.
  • Co-Op Squad Battles matches no longer have a pause limit.

Addressed the following issues:

  • After claiming FUT Coins from Team Event Objectives, the overall FUT Coin total did not increase until FUT was exited and re-entered.
    • The correct amount of FUT Coins was being claimed, this issue only impacted when the display of the overall total would increase.
  • When a previously locked Objective group was unlocked, it continued to display as locked until the player exited and re-entered FUT.
  • The Co-Op widget could stop responding after the Pricing filter was used during a Transfer Market search.
  • After engaging with the Recommended Consumable Search option found in the Radial Menu, not all menu navigation button callouts were functioning as expected.
  • If a Co-Op Lobby guest left the Lobby while the Host was opening a pack, the Host’s menu background would incorrectly display.
  • When previewing Goal Music, Chant, Anthem, and Crowd Items in My Stadium, the audio would reset if the previewed Item was selected.
  • The progress UI would animate every time the Community Event screen was visited.
  • Updated Competitor Mode description.
  • The Club name was incorrectly displayed when viewing Player Ratings in the pause menu.
  • Updated the FUT Champions Qualification Points icon displayed on the Weekend League details screen.
  • Trophies displayed in Milestone Objectives were not facing in the correct direction.
  • Updated background on the pop up that displays when choosing a Season reward that has multiple choices.
  • When a Community Event was completed, the UI did not display correctly.
  • Addressed a potential stability issue that could occur in a Co-Op lobby.
  • Repetitive commentary could occur during some corner kicks.

Career Mode

Made the following change:

  • The potential quality of Youth Players is now more aligned with the general football region that they come from.

Addressed the following issues:

  • Player OVRs could remain unrealistically high in their 30s, resulting in players retiring seemingly at their peak.
  • Addressed further instances of Strikers taking too long to be retrained as Center Forwards.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

  • Some hairstyles did not display correctly.
  • Updated a typo on the message that displays when discarding items.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

  • A Virtual Pro’s customized boot colors did not always save.

General, Audio, and Video

Made the following changes:

  • Updated badges, kits, 2D portraits, stadiums, and ad boards.
  • Added 34 new Starheads and updated 29 existing Starheads which will be activated at a later date through a Server Release.
    • Stay tuned to the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker to learn when these Starheads will become active.

Addressed the following issues:

  • The Nike Serie A TIM Merlin 2019 Hi Vis ball did not display a shadow in game.
  • The inactivity timer did not start while the Origin overlay was active in some online matches.