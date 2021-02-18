How to complete Wesley Fofana FIFA 21 Academy Objectives

On February 17, EA SPORTS released the third FIFA 21 Future Stars Academy challenge of 2021, with Leicester City centre back Wesley Fofana earning himself a significantly upgraded card.

Fofana has been a standout player for Leicester City in a season where they look like they could be legitimate contenders to become Premier League champions.

The Frenchman joined Leicester from Saint Etienne at the start of the 2020/21 season and has had an immediate impact as a regular starter, despite fighting through injury in February 2021.

The 20-year-old is earning fans from even outside of Leicester and is clearly one to watch for the future: and EA obviously think so too.

Wesley Fofana Academy Objectives: Challenges & Rewards

Joining the likes of Ansu Fati, Giovanni Reyna, and Bukayo Saka on the Future Stars promo, EA named Fofana as an Academy Objectives player on Feb 17, meaning players can earn an 86-rated version of the Frenchman.

As with any other Academy Objectives rewards, you’ll have to complete a list of challenges to earn this premium version of Fofana. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

A Rising Star – Score four goals using French players Rewards: 78 OVR CB Fofana and 200 XP

– Score four goals using French players Man from Marseille – Assist two goals using 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP

– Assist two goals using 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana Saint-Etienne Shield – Win three matches with 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana and min. four French players in your starting squad Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP

– Win three matches with 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana and min. four French players in your starting squad A Promising Start – Conceded no more than one goal in four separate matches with 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup Rewards: 82 OVR CDM Fofana and 200 XP

– Conceded no more than one goal in four separate matches with 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup Stepping Up – Score three goals with 82 OVR Fofana Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP

– Score three goals with 82 OVR Fofana Managing in Midfield – Assist four goals using 82 OVR Future Stars in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP

– Assist four goals using 82 OVR Future Stars in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Climbing the Ranks – Assist using 82 OVR Fofana in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Rewards: 84 OVR CB Fofana and 200 XP

– Assist using 82 OVR Fofana in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Leicester Lineup – Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in starting lineup Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP

– Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in starting lineup Premier Proof – Score eight goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player

– Score eight goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup French Fox – Assist three goals using 84 OVR Future Stars in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP

– Assist three goals using 84 OVR Future Stars in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Finding Fofana – Score in 16 separate matches using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP

– Score in 16 separate matches using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup Consistent Performer – Play 25 games with a Fofana Future Stars card in your starting lineup Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP

– Play 25 games with a Fofana Future Stars card in your starting lineup

Players who complete all 12 objectives will receive the 86 OVR Fofana card and 200 XP.

Obviously, this challenge is going to take a while so don’t expect to complete this all quickly. The promo ends on March 17 for a reason: you will have to play a lot of matches to get this done, and hope things go your way.

With so much strong competition at center-back, it’s not quite clear whether this Fofana can become a serious asset for top players, especially with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Raphael Varane dominating the meta.

However, it’s clearly a good card, and should end up a solid option at the back if you’re trying to make a strong team on a budget.