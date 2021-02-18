Logo
How to complete Wesley Fofana FIFA 21 Academy Objectives

Published: 18/Feb/2021 12:18

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

On February 17, EA SPORTS released the third FIFA 21 Future Stars Academy challenge of 2021, with Leicester City centre back Wesley Fofana earning himself a significantly upgraded card.

Fofana has been a standout player for Leicester City in a season where they look like they could be legitimate contenders to become Premier League champions.

The Frenchman joined Leicester from Saint Etienne at the start of the 2020/21 season and has had an immediate impact as a regular starter, despite fighting through injury in February 2021.

The 20-year-old is earning fans from even outside of Leicester and is clearly one to watch for the future: and EA obviously think so too.

wesley fofana academy objectives player in fifa 21 Future Stars promo
EA SPORTS
The Future Stars promo is bringing us Academy Objectives player Wesley Fofana.

Wesley Fofana Academy Objectives: Challenges & Rewards

Joining the likes of Ansu Fati, Giovanni Reyna, and Bukayo Saka on the Future Stars promo, EA named Fofana as an Academy Objectives player on Feb 17, meaning players can earn an 86-rated version of the Frenchman.

As with any other Academy Objectives rewards, you’ll have to complete a list of challenges to earn this premium version of Fofana. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  • A Rising Star – Score four goals using French players
    • Rewards: 78 OVR CB Fofana and 200 XP
  • Man from Marseille – Assist two goals using 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Saint-Etienne Shield – Win three matches with 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana and min. four French players in your starting squad
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • A Promising Start – Conceded no more than one goal in four separate matches with 78 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup
    • Rewards: 82 OVR CDM Fofana and 200 XP
  • Stepping Up – Score three goals with 82 OVR Fofana
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Managing in Midfield – Assist four goals using 82 OVR Future Stars in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Climbing the Ranks – Assist using 82 OVR Fofana in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece
    • Rewards: 84 OVR CB Fofana and 200 XP
  • Leicester Lineup – Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in starting lineup
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Premier Proof – Score eight goals using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player
  • French Fox – Assist three goals using 84 OVR Future Stars in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Finding Fofana – Score in 16 separate matches using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with 84 OVR Future Stars Fofana in your starting lineup
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP
  • Consistent Performer – Play 25 games with a Fofana Future Stars card in your starting lineup
    • Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player and 200 XP

Players who complete all 12 objectives will receive the 86 OVR Fofana card and 200 XP.

Wesley Fofana 86 rated Academy Objectives stats
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Fofana’s defensive stats speak for themselves.

Obviously, this challenge is going to take a while so don’t expect to complete this all quickly. The promo ends on March 17 for a reason: you will have to play a lot of matches to get this done, and hope things go your way.

With so much strong competition at center-back, it’s not quite clear whether this Fofana can become a serious asset for top players, especially with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Raphael Varane dominating the meta.

However, it’s clearly a good card, and should end up a solid option at the back if you’re trying to make a strong team on a budget.

FIFA 21 TOTW 21 LIVE: Aubameyang, Lukaku, Stones, more

Published: 17/Feb/2021 18:10 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 18:15

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 21 predictions, full team, and leaks.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 21, is now live in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know about the latest in-form team of 2021.

This week, the Premier League takes a front seat; headlining stars in the TOTW could include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, John Stones, and Wilfred Ndidi.

Arsenal’s million-dollar man Aubameyang punched his TOTW 21 ticket with a hat-trick against Leeds on Sunday, while Stones continues to lead a very strong backline for Manchester City, one that’s barely allowing any goals these days.

To top it off, stars like Romelu Lukaku (two goals, one assist) and Isamalia Sarr (two goals, two assists) have done enough to earn new in-form cards. Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez also got into the squad after another solid goal in net.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 21

The full TOTW 21 is now live in FUT.

FIFA 21 TOTW 21 start time

On Feb. 17, FIFA publishers EA released the twenty-first batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 21 promo began at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 10am PS, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

Read More: FIFA 21 TOTW 20 live: Varane, Sterling, more

These boosted TOTW 21 player upgrades are now always announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS
Lukaku had a hand in all three goals against Lazio last Saturday.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 21 predictions

Now that the full TOTW is out, let’s take a look at our predictions for this week and see how many we ended up getting right.

  • Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
  • Alex Meret – Napoli
  • Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid
  • Matt Lowton – Burnley
  • Diego Carlos – Sevilla
  • Shakodran Mustafi – Schalke 
  • Sebastian Coates – Sporting Lisbon
  • Marcos Llorente – Atlético Madrid
  • Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester City
  • Jordan Veretout – Roma
  • Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • Josh Dasilva – Brentford
  • Kyoung Rok Choi – Karlsruher SC
  • Éver Banega – Al Shabab
  • Aiden McGeady – Sunderland
  • Ismaïla Sarr – Watford
  • Trincao – Barcelona
  • Davy Klaassen – Ajax
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal
  • Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • Odsonne Edouard – Celtic
  • Josh Maja – Fulham 
  • Youssouf Niakate – Al Wehda
  • Charlie Wyke – Sunderland
FIFA 21's meta French leftback Ferland Mendy may get an upgrade this week.
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21’s meta French left-back Ferland Mendy did not get an upgrade this week despite a solid game vs Valencia.

So, there you have it ⁠— everything you need to know about this week’s batch of In-Form cards. Let us know on Twitter if there are any you plan on trying out!