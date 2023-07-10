Is EA Sports FC 24 coming to Nintendo Switch? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about the football game’s release on Nintendo’s console.

While EA Sports FC 24’s release date has yet to be officially announced, that hasn’t stopped football fans from looking ahead. In fact, we’ve made our own predictions for EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode, detailing the top wonderkid predictions, best Premier League player predictions, and best strikers.

Our EA Sports FC 24 hub has also detailed everything we currently know about the upcoming football game. However, there’s one question that is on a lot of Nintendo fans’ minds: will EA Sports FC 24 be coming to Nintendo Switch? Well, our handy guide has all the latest insights on that question.

Will EA Sports FC 24 be available on Nintendo Switch?

EA Sports Previous FIFA games have been available on Nintendo Switch.

No official announcement has been made yet about the release of EA Sports FC 24 for the Nintendo Switch. However, that doesn’t mean the game won’t be coming to Nintendo’s portable console.

After all, previous FIFA games have been available on the portable console. The FIFA 23 Legacy Edition made its way to Switch and included the latest kits, clubs, and squads from some of the top leagues of the world.

So, while EA hasn’t revealed whether the latest installment will be coming to Switch, it’s certainly not impossible that Nintendo fans will be able to join in the action. As always, we’ll be sure you update this piece as soon as we hear official word from the developers, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

