Who is Logan Paul dating now? YouTube star’s relationship timeline

Virginia Glaze . 5 minutes ago

Logan Paul is one of YouTube’s most prominent content creators, and as such, his love life has become a point of interest for fans. Here’s everyone he’s been involved with so far.

Logan Paul boasts a fairly expansive career as an online entertainer. First getting his start on Vine, Paul has since climbed up the ranks to become a world-famous YouTuber, an NFT connoisseur, and a budding pro boxer.

In that time, he’s had quite a few relationships with other stars and influencers — more than a few of which are mere speculation. Below are the women he’s had public relationships with… or at the very list, been linked to.

Jessica Serfaty

One of Paul’s first public girlfriends after achieving online fame was actress Jessica Serfaty. The two reportedly dated from 2014 – 2016 before breaking it off.

Amanda Cerny

Logan Paul was later linked to comedian and influencer Amanda Cerny, who was also quite popular on Vine at the time they began dating in 2016. The pair were together for only a short time until their split in 2017.

Alissa Violet

It’s still unclear if Paul and influencer-model Alissa Violet actually hooked up. After being connected to a few women in the space following his relationship with Amanda Cerny, Violet notably split up from Logan’s little brother, YouTube boxer Jake Paul, who she’d been seeing since their time back in Ohio.

Twitter: Alissa Violet Alissa Violet was rumored to have hooked up with Logan Paul during his feud with his little bro, Jake.

The two brothers were in a bit of a feud at the time, and it was heavily rumored that Violet and Logan had hooked up to spite Jake. This has never been confirmed, and Violet is now linked to FaZe co-founder Ricky Banks.

Olga Safari

Paul dated actress and model Olga Safari from late 2017 to early 2018.

Chloe Bennet

Perhaps one of Paul’s most notable romances was with Marvel actress Chloe Bennet. The two were fairly public about their relationship, which began in summer 2018 and ended later that year.

Instagram: Logan Paul Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet were publicly dating for most of 2018.

Logan appeared to hint that their relationship failed due to his IMPAULSIVE co-host, Mike Majlak. Bennet herself never commented on the breakup.

Corinna Kopf

After dating Bennet, Paul was later linked to streamer and OnlyFans star Corinna Kopf. The two were notably spotted together at a basketball game, but their fling didn’t last long.

After Kopf made a Valentine’s day “joke” toward Paul’s then-rival, KSI, their romance seemed to crumble. Paul later hinted that Kopf had “run through the YouTubers” on a podcast episode.

Kopf later dated steamer Tfue, although now it’s unclear who she’s involved with.

Josie Canseco

Paul was first spotted holding hands with model Josie Canseco in early 2020 at the Rose Bowl Flea Market. The two went steady for about a month before parting ways, with sources close to Canseco claiming that she “felt Paul just “wasn’t the one for her.”

Logan admitted that he was too “selfish” for their relationship and wanted to make “himself happy first.”

The two were later seen leaving a party together in 2022, although neither star spoke out on the subject when asked by paparazzi.

Canseco was also seen making out with TikToker Bryce Hall at a party a year after their split, leading to a humorous (and somewhat shocked) reaction from Logan.

Nina Agdal

Paul has most recently been linked to Sports Illustrated cover model Nina Agdal. The two were spotted at dinner in London in July 2022, prompting speculation that the two are romantically involved.

Paul himself has not spoken on his latest relationship, instead carefully avoiding the topic during a July 2022 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Rumored relationships and romantic links

Charly Jordan

In 2021, Paul was linked to influencer, DJ, and model Charly Jordan. The two were seen together at one of Jake Paul’s boxing matches in several photos, and Charly reportedly sat with Logan’s family.

The two influencers never made things official and have yet to be linked together again.

Addison Rae

Logan Paul has also been linked to TikTok star and actress Addison Rae. In early 2021, fans began speculating that the two stars were secretly dating after they were caught playing volleyball together.

Instagram: addisonraee Logan Paul was rumored to be dating Addison Rae, but both stars denied the claims.

However, both Rae and Paul denied being in a relationship, with Logan notably saying, “I’m not dating Addison Rae. She’s a friend, I think she’s great. We hung out and played volleyball at the beach.”

Chantel Jeffries

It was rumored that Paul had hooked up with YouTuber, actress, and model Chantel Jeffries in 2017, although the two never made anything public.

Other influencers Paul has been linked to include Amymarie Gaertner, YouTuber Teala Dunn, Ayla Woodruff, and Lydia Kenney.