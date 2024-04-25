Woman hits partner during TikTok challenge leaving their child in tears

EntertainmentTikTok

Viewers weren’t fond of a woman getting physically violent with her partner during a TikTok challenge.

TikTok couple ‘Alix & Stephen Show’ shared their take on the viral “Rock, Paper, Scissors” trend where two people play the hand game and whoever loses has to run while the other eats an assortment of fast food items.

Though their TikTok went viral, reaching six million views and counting, many viewers were upset by Alix getting physically violent with Stephen during their video.

While playing ‘RPS’, Alix starts losing more than Stephen, resulting in her having to run more. She then told him he “ruined” the tacos they had by adding too much hot sauce while also screaming, “I’m hungry.”

She was also desperately trying to open a beverage. When she finally popped it open with a key, Stephen urged her to put it down to follow the rules of the challenge. As she was running, he guzzled the entire drink, prompting Alix to start slapping him.

Their daughter, who was an onlooker, then began to cry, “You made our daughter cry!” Alix said. Viewers, however, weren’t impressed by Alix getting physically violent.

“He deserves so much better,” said one viewer. “I feel sorry for him,” added another.

Others added sarcastic comments about Alix. “Wow she seems like such a joy,” quipped one. “What a lovely woman,” said another.

Some viewers also chimed in on the physicality of it all. “The kick?! Excuse me?!” wrote one person. “It was so hard that’s actually so insane,” agreed someone else.

Though Alix and Stephen faced criticism for their TikTok, they haven’t commented on the feedback at this time.

