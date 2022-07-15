Logan Paul spotted again with rumored girlfriend Nina Agdal in New York

Kawter Abed . 1 hour ago

Logan Paul has once again been spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with rumored girlfriend Nina Agdal, in New York City.

On July 12’s episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul mentioned that he had a girlfriend, although he mentioned no names. However, it’s believed that the mysterious girlfriend is Danish model and fitness trainer Nina Agdal.

During another podcast appearance with True Geordie, Paul mentioned that he is dating and is head over heels with his new partner. “I really wanna get this right. I just wanna take my time and get it right. Because I think, I don’t like, I think this one’s special. Really special” he said back in June.

Just days after the podcast, Paul posted a picture of a rainbow at his vacation spot to his Instagram story. Likewise, model Agdal posted the same photo on her Instagram story.

The pair were first spotted together on June 15, when they were canoodling at a restaurant in London, and later went clubbing the same night. They enjoyed another night out the next day at an Italian restaurant.

Logan Paul spotted with new girlfriend

On July 14, Def Noodles posted an image that shows them together again – in New York City.

Both of them enjoyed what appears to be a highrise dinner together, though their relationship hasn’t actually been made official on social media.

Who is Nina Agdal? Logan Paul’s rumored girlfriend

The bombshell rumored to be dating Logan Paul is a 30-year-old established model-turned-fitness trainer from Denmark.

Agdal is famously known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

These days she involves herself in fitness, nutrition, and health coaching. She has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares her modeling and fitness photos.

Although the two are yet to publicly announce their relationship, fans are convinced that they are lowkey a thing – and that it’s only a matter of time before they tell the world.