Fans are convinced Alissa Violet and FaZe Banks are back together after these photos

Fans are convinced that influencer-model Alissa Violet is back together with FaZe co-founder Ricky Banks after uploading some steamy pics to Instagram.

Alissa Violet first got together with FaZe Banks way back in 2017, following her dramatic split from YouTube boxer Jake Paul.

Banks and Violet were together for nearly two years… but things ended on a sour note in 2019.

A fight ensued between the couple after Banks made some comments about hooking up with YouTuber Tana Mongeau in a podcast. Although both parties claimed the spat wasn’t about Tana, Violet later accused Banks of cheating on her.

The couple officially broke the news of their split in July 2019. Banks published a lengthy statement via Twitter explaining the situation, saying that “neither of us has been perfect” and claiming that “Alissa and I were having issues and I did something really stupid and hurtful.”

Since then, it’s seemed like both Banks and Violet have been living their best single lives… but recent photos on Instagram have fans thinking their romance may have sparked again.

On June 5, 2022, Alissa Violet posted some steamy photos of herself in the back of a car. Some of the pics show her being groped by an unknown person with tattoos all over their hands.

This mysterious person might just be FaZe Banks. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that tattoos on the man’s hands match those of FaZe Banks, exactly — the words say “east” and “west” on the fingers, along with a bat and a moth on the back of each hand.

That’s not all; Banks even tagged Violet in his Instagram stories, sharing one of the photos Violet had uploaded with the caption “See you in hell, alissaviolet.”

For now, it’s unclear if these two stars are rekindling their romance or not… but either way, fans’ interest has officially been piqued.