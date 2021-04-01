Logan Paul responds to Addison Rae dating rumors: "She's a friend" - Dexerto

Logan Paul and Addison Rae set the internet rumor mill ablaze in recent weeks after appearing together in public, though they’ve both come forward since and shut down any rumors of a potential relationship.

TikTok superstar Rae only just split with her ex Bryce Hall on March 25. Within the span of a week, rumors had already spread that she was moving on with another social media celebrity.

After being spotted playing volleyball with the older Paul brother, the two were instantly linked. Hall himself was even caught off guard by the sudden development. Though it didn’t take long for Rae to deny the idea of any romance between them.

When stopped by the paparazzi a few days later, she quickly denied any new dating rumors surrounding her and Paul. Now, in a new interview with Access, Paul has also taken the time to put an end to this speculation once and for all.

“I’m not dating Addison Rae,” he said in the April 1 YouTube upload. “She’s a friend, I think she’s great. We hung out and played volleyball at the beach.”

Beyond this brief interaction, however, there doesn’t appear to be anything more to it than that. Rather than seeking a new relationship, Paul appears more interested in simply engaging with other influencers.

“I enjoy fostering relationships with people who I like in Hollywood but that’s all,” he added.

Having split with his ex Josie Conseco in November, Paul hasn’t been romantically linked with anyone else just yet. He previously explained that it could be a while before he opens back up again.

“I’m not even at the flirt stage yet,” he said after the breakup. “There’s a hump to get over before I feel comfortable being back at it.”

Logan Paul comments on Addison Rae dating rumors at the 8:20 mark below

With both parties now coming out to deny dating rumors, it’s fair to assume there’s truly nothing serious between them.

Naturally, it’s only a matter of time before their next public appearances catch fire on the internet. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as social media runs wild with future dating rumors.