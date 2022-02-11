Are Logan Paul and Josie Canseco dating? Rumors spark after two seen at party

Dating rumors are flying between YouTube star Logan Paul and model Josie Canseco after the ex-couple were spotted together at a star-studded Super Bowl party.

News regarding Logan Paul’s dating life has been infrequent over the past year. The YouTuber claims he’s been busy traveling the world and working on a super secret project, after all.

The release of his Prime Hydration sports drink with ex-rival KSI put him back on the map in a huge way, but in terms of his romantic pursuits, any public info has been pretty sparse… until now.

On February 10, Logan Paul was spotted leaving Jamie Foxx’s Super Bowl party alongside best buddy Mike Majlak, model Chantel Jeffries, and most shockingly, ex-girlfriend Josie Canseco.

Logan Paul responds to Josie Canseco dating rumors

Paparazzi footage from the Daily Stardust caught the two making their exit, and even managed to catch up with Paul to ask him the all-important question: Are he and Josie dating again?

Paul notably declined to answer, but did grace the camera with a sly grin before hopping into his ride.

Paul and Canseco initially got together in January 2020. The two were first spotted by paps holding hands at the Rose Bowl Flea Market.

Unfortunately, this pairing was not meant to last — at least, not initially. The couple broke things off just a month later.

Paul claimed that he was too “selfish” for the relationship and wanted to make “himself happy first,” while Canseco said that she felt Paul just “wasn’t the one for her,” according to sources.

Their sudden appearance at the party together is certainly raising some eyebrows, though, with commenters speculating whether or not they’re back together.

For now, there’s no telling until one of them makes a statement, leaving fans eager for more info on this possible pairing.