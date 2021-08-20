Logan Paul flabbergasted over ex-girlfriend Josie Canseco’s viral kiss with Bryce Hall

Model Josie Canseco and TikTok star Bryce Hall sparked relationship rumors after they were caught locking lips at Bryce’s 22nd birthday party — and it’s safe to say that Josie’s ex-boyfriend was not expecting this to happen.

Bryce Hall and Josie Canseco have been a rumored couple for a couple months now. Fans initially speculated that the two were romantically involved in early June, after they were spotted hanging out together.

However, Josie was adamant that she and Bryce were not dating, stating in a pointed tweet that they were in no way a couple and that she was “completely single.”

Unfortunately, this tweet didn’t seem to age well, as Josie and Bryce went viral in a video that caught them smooching while standing on a table during Bryce’s birthday bash on August 14.

Canseco, once again, hit back at rumors of a secret romance between them by flipping fans the bird… but the video has taken the net by storm and even caught the eye of her ex-boyfriend, Logan Paul.

News of Paul and Canseco’s low-key relationship broke in early 2020, although they split up in February of that same year. Canseco said that she was worried that Paul was using her status as a top model for fame, while Logan claimed that he was too “selfish” for a relationship at the time.

Over a year later, it looks like Canseco is moving on, leaving Logan flabbergasted by the whole situation. The YouTuber reacted to being tagged in the video by hundreds of fans during a conversation with his buddy Mike Majlak — and he seemed to find it totally hilarious, if a bit unexpected.

“I thought I was about to go look at my tagged photos and see some fun videos of us dancing last night — no. I’m just tagged in Josie making out with Bryce on a table!” Logan exclaimed. “Just making out on a table! Like bro, who even put that table there, fam?”

“What would their ship name be, ‘Brosie?'” Majlak joked.

(Topic begins at 4:30)

This makes for a bit of an awkward relationship between Logan and Bryce, as Bryce appeared on an episode of Logan’s imPaulsive podcast last year.

That’s not all; Hall recently sent out a tweet that many fans are claiming was directed at Paul, although Hall stated that his words were meant for “everyone.”

this tweet wasn’t directed at one person, it’s directed at everyone lol chill https://t.co/LLgEmFqXNr — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) August 20, 2021

Who knows — maybe we’ll see these two throw down in the boxing ring someday.