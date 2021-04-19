Are Charly Jordan and Logan Paul dating? Duo spotted together at Jake Paul fight - Dexerto

Logan Paul might not be getting together with Addison Rae, but he could have a partner ready and waiting in Charly Jordan. The duo were spotted together at the Jake Paul fight against Ben Askren, and she has travelled with the YouTube star numerous times recently.

Logan Paul could be out on the dating scene again with TikTok star Charly Jordan.

The pair have been spotted out together a number of times within the last month or so, appearing in each other’s Instagram stories and more.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Getting a lot of reports Logan Paul and TikToker Charly Jordan are allegedly dating. I’m told Charly recently travelled with Logan to New York. She was also at Jake’s fight in Atlanta, and from her stories appeared to be sitting behind Logan’s mom. pic.twitter.com/XxpjajK93E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 18, 2021

It’s not just at Jake Paul’s fight, where the two sat next to each other in Atlanta.

Jordan visited the set of Impaulsive, hanging out with Paul’s friends Mike Majlak and George Janko. Jordan has also been pictured talking to Logan Paul’s mom at some events.

Charly Jordan’s ex, Tayler Holder, has potentially fanned some of the flames on Twitter too.

It’s crazy how fast someone can fuck your night up — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) April 18, 2021

The TikToker wrote “it’s crazy how fast someone can f**k your night up” after attending the fight, which some believe to be linked to potential dating rumors.

The duo are yet to confirm any of the rumors.

It comes after Logan Paul dismissed claims he was dating Addison Rae earlier in 2021, and said he was waiting to get over his split with ex Josie Conseco late last year.

“I’m not dating Addison Rae,” he said on April 1. “She’s a friend, I think she’s great. We hung out and played volleyball at the beach.

“I’m not even at the flirt stage yet. There’s a hump to get over before I feel comfortable being back at it.”

Charly Jordan has nearly six million followers on TikTok and 4.5 million followers on Instagram. Logan Paul has nearly 23 million subscribers on YouTube and a huge social media following on other platforms to boot.