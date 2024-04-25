EntertainmentReality TV

Love Island Season 10 couple reportedly reconcile after unexpected split 

Je'Kayla Crawford
Molly and Zach from Love IslandITV

Allegedly, one of the fan-favorite couples from Love Island UK Season 10 is back together after their shocking split.

Back in March 2024, the LI fanbase was in shambles when Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh from Love Island UK broke up

Not only was it unexpected since the couple made it all the way to the finale episode, but it also meant that only one couple from Season 10 remained.

But after a few weeks apart, and a social media message from Zach that sparked a ton of backlash, it now seems like their romance is back.

Love Island couple Molly and Zachariah sitting togetherITV

On April 24, The Sun reported that Zach and Molly were back together and shared that the two were allegedly seen out together post-breakup.

“When they split, they were both so upset – they’ve got a really strong bond. They never stopped talking in the weeks after the break up and have decided to give things another go. It’s early days but they’re determined to make it work,” a source told the outlet.

Neither one of them has officially confirmed their reconciliation on social media, so time will soon tell if the source got it or if the Season 10 track record has truly recovered.

