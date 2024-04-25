EntertainmentYouTube

MatPat launching new clothing brand featuring FNAF, Dune, & more

Dylan Horetski
matpat lumenLumen/MatPat

MatPat’s iconic Theorist brand has launched a new clothing label, Lumen, and it even features a Five Nights at Freddy’s Jacket.

With tens of millions of subscribers across YouTube, MatPat’s channels Game Theory, Style Theory, and others have been the home of some of the platform’s most iconic videos.

MatPat retired from YouTube back in January 2024, but it appears that he and his wife are not done building new things.

On April 25, 2024, MatPat teamed up with Lunar X to launch a new clothing brand called Lumen that features several different lines of unique designs — and even licensed products from FNAF, Dune, and more.

Given MatPat’s love for Five Nights at Freddy’s, it makes sense for his clothing brand to feature something from the franchise.

On top of all the licensed products, the brand has introduced a pastel-colored Summer collection that was shown off during MatPat’s Creators in Fashion show in California.

matpat lumenLumen/MatPat

Amy Roberts, Creative Director of Style Theory, described the new brand in a statement.

“Lumen is designed by and for the people who love online fandoms,” she said. “It’s the wearable embodiment of what Theorist represents, a community of fans and creators who love to explore the science, mysteries, and myths of the topics they love the most, from fashion and games to the brands and creators.”

You can check out everything available from Lumen on its website.

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

