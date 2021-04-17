Who is Addison Rae dating? - Dexerto

Ever since popular TikToker Addison Rae split with boyfriend Bryce Hall, fans have been keen to find out who the TikToker could date next.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s biggest successes. At 79.7 million followers she is the second most followed person on the entire app, and she has gone on to launch a makeup line, an acting career, and even a music career.

A key point of interest for fans of Addison has been her love life. For a long time, many watched as she went through the ups and downs of her on-and-off relationship with Bryce Hall, and celebrated when the pair revealed they were dating for the second time in December 2020.

However, in March 2020, Addison revealed to the paparazzi that they are no longer together. In a YouTube video explaining the breakup, Bryce said they had actually broken up a month prior, saying: “Both of us are going through a ****ton of things right now behind the scenes that we don’t want necessarily comfortably want to talk about to a camera, especially. With all that stress, we mutually decided that it would be best to part ways.”

Now that the pair have broken up, fans are now wondering about what Addison’s love life looks like now and are theorizing who she could end up with next.

Is Addison Rae in a secret relationship?

Not long after the breakup, fans were already speculating over who Addison could be seeing now she was no longer with Bryce, which ended up in some pretty bizarre rumors.

Some thought that the star could be secretly dating YouTube Logan Paul, after she was spotted playing volleyball with him, as well as liking and then unliking some of his Instagram posts.

However, both Addison and Logan denied that there was anything going on between them maintaining that they’re just friends.

Even the Kardashian family are curious about Addison’s love life, telling the TikToker that they thought she and Kourtney were “hooking up” due to their close friendship in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But Addison firmly shut down that assumption too.

It’s unclear whether Bryce and Addison are done for good, as they have been spotted out in public together. But since their relationship didn’t end on bad terms, it’s not so unusual to see them together.

Regardless of who she’s dating, or if she’s dating no one at all, Addison’s fans look ready to support her through each step of her career.