Addison Rae explains how she deals with hate about her music

After revealing how nervous she is for her upcoming movie, Addison Rae has explained why liking your own projects is the most important thing when facing haters, especially when it comes to music.

Ever since Addison Rae rose to popularity online in 2019 after starting a TikTok account, the opportunities have been rolling in non-stop for the star. From starting a podcast to hanging out with the Kardashians, she’s done it all.

Notably, she has also made her way into both the music industry and the film industry. She released her very first single ‘Obsessed’ in March to mixed reception, and the movie she stars in, ‘He’s All That,’ is set to release on August 27.

Although she has over 80 million TikTok followers, it’s also safe to say that the star has received a great deal of hate for her creative endeavors, particularly when it came to the release of her first single.

On a new episode of her podcast ‘That Was Fun?’ Addison and guest Tate McRae spoke about the issue of hate when it comes to releasing new projects.

Addison said she’s “nervous” for the release of the film, revealing that she also sings in it. “At the same time, I did my best, and I feel like that’s all I could do, is do my best in it,” she explained.

“There’s gonna be people who don’t like it, and there’s gonna be people that do, so I’m like, whatever, at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter. And I think it’s the same thing with everything, even music, you know. Some people are gonna be like ‘I hate this.'”

Topic starts at -3:40 (18:28)

But she agreed with Tate’s sentiment that you can’t release music thinking of other people. “It’s almost the thing that get’s people to accept it more, is when you actually like it,” Addison explained, “cause then you’re like, it’s me. It’s a reflection of me, this is my song, my music, like this is my heart into that. And then people are like, ‘oh, look at it from your perspective,’ and begin to like it even more for not only their reasons but also because you love it so much.”

The August 27 release date of ‘He’s All That’ is fast approaching, and with Addison teasing that a full album could be coming soon, it looks like the year will continue to be a busy one for the star.