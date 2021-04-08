Addison Rae teases full debut album following success of ‘Obsessed’ - Dexerto

In an interview with Zach Sang, TikTok star Addison Rae revealed that she’s working on a full-length debut album, following the success of her first single, ‘Obsessed.’

Addison Rae has become one of the most popular stars on the internet since she posted her first TikTok in July 2019. With over 79 million followers on the platform, making her the second most-followed person on the app, just behind Charli D’Amelio.

TikTok fame has brought her plenty of support and opportunities, with things like makeup lines, celebrity collabs, and even a starring role in the upcoming ‘He’s All That’ movie.

Advertisement

Addison surprised fans on March 19 when she dropped her very first single, ‘Obsessed,’ quickly racking up millions of views on YouTube. She even performed her song on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, proving to be a hugely successful debut.

The success of her first single has got fans wondering whether the star is set to release any more music, and in an interview on the Zach Sang Show, Addison revealed that she’s working on something exciting behind the scenes.

When asked if she was putting together a project, the TikToker revealed “I’m still coming in the studio every single day, so we’re just kind of working with what new could come, and keeping that open.”

Advertisement

Read More: Charly Jordan threatens to quit social media



She continued by saying, “there’s definitely work on a project right now, and I’m beyond excited about it. Everything kind of fits together which is really nice to know that mostly every song that we’ve been working on can make its way on there, and it all goes together perfectly. So I’m really excited.”

Topic starts at 24:26

It’s currently unclear when fans can expect this new project to release, as the star added, “there’s no rush for it, I definitely don’t want to rush it together, and I want it to be special to me and mean something.”

Advertisement

When Zach asked to confirm if it would be a debut album, Addison replied, “it will be a debut album.”

Those who loved her first hit will no doubt be excited by the prospect of future music-related projects from the star, and with the amount of time she’s spending in the studio, it’s likely there will be plenty more songs to come.