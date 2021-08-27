Addison Rae’s ‘He’s All That’ movie gets mixed reviews after Netflix release

Romantic comedy ‘He’s All That’ starring TikTok sensation Addison Rae was finally released on Netflix on August 27, but so far reviews have not been entirely complimentary.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s biggest influencers, with over 80 million followers on the platform. She has dabbled in a range of different industries, but many were surprised when it was announced that she would be starring in a remake of the 1999 film ‘She’s All That.’

The Netflix remake, titled ‘He’s All That,’ sees Addison star as Padgett Sawyer, who takes on the challenge of turning the school’s least popular boy, Cameron Kweller (played by Tanner Buchanan,) into prom king.

Many fans were unconvinced by the star’s acting when the trailer dropped in July, with some criticizing her for getting the role due to her fame, but Addison hit back at the hate in an interview with Elle, saying she has always wanted to do acting.

The full movie finally dropped on Netflix on August 27, but critics’ reviews so far have been less than glowing.

At the time of writing, the film has a critic score of 24% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an even smaller audience score of 20%.

The Guardian awarded the film only two stars, writing that, “Netflix’s dull TikTok teen remake lacks charm,” and adding that although Rae offers “flashes of promise” in her performance, “she doesn’t make the case for TikTok-to-film-stardom here.”

Entertainment Weekly said that, “even when little is asked of her, Rae’s acting is not up to the challenge,” and went on to say that, “Buchanan doesn’t exactly deliver a star-making performance either, but he’s not even given a chance to.”

However, other critics painted the film in a slightly better light, with IGN saying that, “Rae and Buchanan work very well together,” adding that they are “magnetic leads in this reboot that pays homage to the first film, but fully stands on its own.”

Many audience reviews were scathing, but some praised Addison for her work, allowing for the fact that it’s her first major acting role.

Now the movie is finally out, fans are flocking to Netflix to make their own judgment on the film and Addison’s performance in particular.