Top 20 most-followed Instagram accounts: Selena Gomez, Cristiano Ronaldo, more

With stars like Selena Gomez, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylie Jenner all reaching hundreds of millions of followers, Instagram is a place that many famous people call home, so here are the top 20 most-followed people on TikTok in March 2023.

While social media platform TikTok may have given birth to a brand new wave of influencers and stars, Instagram was the first platform to really change the way in which celebrities were able to create a whole brand and advertise their products on social media.

While the app was first launched as a place to put photo collages and memory boards, it quickly transformed into something much more. Now the app serves as a place for creativity to shine, for small businesses to build their brand and of course, for celebrities to develop and build their own identity and name.

Most-followed Instagram accounts (March 2023)

With famous actors, athletes, and anyone in between all able to have a massive presence on Instagram, certain accounts and stars have been able to amass hundreds of millions of followers over the years.

Without further ado, here is Dexerto’s list of the most followed Instagram accounts in March 2023.

5. Kylie Jenner – 379 million Instagram followers

INSTAGRAM: KylieJenner Kylie Jenner on Instagram

It’s likely no surprise that at least one of the Kardashian/Jenner family has made their way into the top 5 most followed Instagram accounts. And while Kylie Jenner had been firmly holding down the fort in the number fourth spot, she was recently overtaken by Selena Gomez.

This switch up following recent controversy surrounding the two women as well as Hailey Beiber, with the internet rallying around Gomez following allegations that Jenner and Beiber have been bullying the singer online.

Regardless, Kylie Jenner still has a massive presence on Instagram, Kylie uses the platform to promote her various sponsorship deals, products, and much more.

4. Selena Gomez – 382 million Instagram followers

Instagram: Selena Gomez Selena Gomez has always had a big following on Instagram

The former Disney Channel star has been the Queen of Instagram since the social media platform first became popular, with Gomez continually building a steady yet loyal legion of fans on the platform over the years.

While she may be less active on Instagram than many of the other big stars on this list Selena still used the platform to promote her beauty deals, upcoming acting projects, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, her recent announcement that she will be taking a break from social media could see her follower count go down, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated if this is the case.

3. Lionel Messi – 432 million Instagram followers

Instagram: Lionel Messi Lionel Messi on Instagram

While actors and models are the ones people typically think of when they think of Instagram and social media, the two most followed people on the platform are actually athletes. Lionel Messi currently has over 430 million Instagram followers, with the athlete constantly posting updates about his soccer endeavors, sponsorship deals, and more.

His posts typically generate thousands upon thousands of comments, especially his recent posts from the 2022 World Cup in which he, alongside his homeland of Argentina, was finally able to win the tournament.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 551 million Instagram followers

Instagram: @cristiano Ronaldo is a big fan of Ferrari, having owned a number over the years.

The King of Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo has always had a hold on the platform, with an impressive 551 million followers as a result.

Similar to Messi, Ronaldo often posts photos of his career and sporting achievements while also using the platform to promote his various sponsorships and modeling shots. As he has gotten older, Ronaldo has also begun posting more personal photos of his family, private life, and glamorous lifestyle.

1. Instagram official account – 608 million Instagram followers

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov The official Instagram page is still the most followed account

Despite the best efforts of the other top four most followed Instagram accounts, the number one spot still belongs to the official platform account, with over 600 million people following Instagram.

However, there is also a chance that the likes of Ronaldo and others could one day overtake Instagram, never say never.

Top 20 list of most followed Instagram accounts

Rank Account name Followers (millions) #1 Instagram 608 #2 Cristiano Ronaldo 551 #3 Lionel Messi 432 #4 Selena Gomez 382 #5 Kylie Jenner 379 #6 Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson 366 #7 Ariana Grande 358 #8 Kim Kardashian 346 #9 Beyonce 298 #10 Khloe Kardashian 295 #11 Justin Bieber 278 #12 Kendall Jenner 277 #13 Nike 273 #14 National Geographic 263 #15 Taylor Swift 247 #16 Virat Kohli 238 #17 Jennifer Lopez 236 #18 Kourtney Kardashian 213 #19 Nicki Minaj 211 #20 Neymar 205

Make sure to check back often, as we update the list regularly.