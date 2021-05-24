Addison Rae "nervous" over He's All That acting debut - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae has made her foray into the music business and the movie industry — but despite her massive success as an influencer, she’s nervous about her upcoming film debut.

Addison Rae is more than one of TikTok’s most-followed content creators; having scored her very own makeup line and released her first song, ‘Obsessed,’ it’s safe to say that she’s scored some serious star power outside the viral video platform.

While creating social media posts is one thing, acting in a feature film is an entirely different ballgame — and it seems that Rae is well-aware of this fact, as told in an interview with Variety’s Marc Malkin during the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

In the interview, Rae expressed that she was somewhat nervous over the upcoming release of her very first movie, ‘He’s All That,’ a remake of the 90’s classic that switches the genders of the original film’s main characters.

While some critics have accused Rae of taking advantage of opportunities better suited to schooled actors and seasoned professionals, the TikToker-turned-actress made sure to explain that she took the film seriously in spite of her nerves about the forthcoming product.

“I’m a little nervous, but I did my very best and that’s all I can do,” the star explained. “I was taking [acting] classes probably seven days a week before the film started and [spending] like hours and hours a day doing script analysis. I definitely made sure to take it seriously.”

Rae’s ‘He’s All That’ was acquired by Netflix in March for a whopping $20 million — but it’s important to note that this isn’t her first feature film. In 2018, Rae lent her voice to a character in the animated movie ‘Spy Cat’ (although starring in a live-action flick likely requires a somewhat different skillset).

For those worried about the new He’s All That, Rae claimed that the flick is “definitely modernized in the best way” — though only time, and reviews, will tell if this statement holds water.

Fans can watch He’s All That via Netflix on August 27.