Khaby Lame overtakes Addison Rae on TikTok to become 2nd-most followed user

Viral sensation Khaby Lame has managed to overtake Addison Rae in followers on TikTok, making him the second-most followed person on the platform — and with such a rapid rise in followers, it looks like he could beat Charli D’Amelio next.

It’s no secret that TikTok has become the center of viral content on the internet, and along with countless new challenges, trends, and songs, the app has also had a hand in popularizing some of the most well-known faces on the internet right now.

Since 2019, both Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio have been climbing the ranks, and with a staggering amount of followers between them, they certainly seemed to be ruling the platform in first and second place on the most-followed list.

But that’s all changed thanks to one unlikely entrance to the list — Khaby Lame.

Who is Khaby Lame?

This Italian TikToker has made a name for himself by reacting to some of the internet’s weirdest and most useless life hacks, always having the perfect wordless response to these bizarre videos.

Each of his videos racks up millions of views, some of them over 100 million, and back in May people started to notice that his follower count was on an incredibly rapid rise as well.

Many predicted that he’d be able to overtake some of the biggest stars on the internet, and in early July that finally happened when his follower count overtook Addison Rae’s.

At the time of writing, Addison has 81.7 million followers, and Khaby has 82.8 million followers, putting him firmly in second place.

But fans don’t think he’ll stop there. As he continues to snowball in popularity, some think there’s a good chance he could even overtake Charli D’Amelio, who is now the only person left on the platform with more followers than him, at 119 million.

People certainly seem to be enjoying the shake-up to the most-followed list, and it looks like Khaby will continue to rise in popularity sharply.