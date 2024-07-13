Fans are obsessed with Addison Rae and Olivia Rodrigo’s friendship, as the two were spotted at a Tate McRae concert.

On July 11, 2024, Tate McRae took the stage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, which accommodates up to 5,900 attendees, as part of her Think Later World Tour.

Among the thousands of concertgoers were Addison Rae and Olivia Rodrigo, who were spotted enjoying the show in the crowd, alongside ‘Heartstopper’ star Joe Locke.

In a short clip posted on Twitter/X, the Gen-Z superstars were seen laughing together and exchanging words while watching Tate perform. The post has since gone viral with thousands of likes and views, as fans were loving their friendship.

“Omg two icons supporting another icon! Three queens of pop!” one person commented. “Love seeing the pop girls supporting each other,” another said. “Need this collab so bad,” a third added.

Others were surprised to see the TikToker and popstar hanging out. “This is so random help,” one person commented. “What are they doing together??” another questioned.

Addison and Olivia have been close friends since 2021, and have hung out on multiple occasions. The two stars previously attended a pottery class together with Maddie Zeigler and Devon Carlson, which Addison shared in her Instagram stories.

They even made a hilarious video to share more photos together, playfully mocking paparazzi who approach them for photos on the street.

In 2022, the TikToker also posted a picture of herself alongside Olivia, which quickly went viral with over 2.7 million likes and numerous comments from fans expressing their excitement and disbelief that they’re besties.

It’s unclear if these two have any plans to make music together; Addison dove into the music industry in 2021, but has recently shifted her focus towards acting. She starred in the 2023 horror film ‘Thanksgiving’ and set to appear in the 2025 comedy movie ‘Animal Friends.’