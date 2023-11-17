Addison Rae freaks out after meeting Dua Lip at Variety’s Power of Women Gala

TikTok star Addison Rae couldn’t contain her excitement after meeting pop star Dua Lipa at Variety’s Power of Women gala on November 16.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most-followed creators, boasting over 88 million fans on the viral video-sharing app (after being knocked down by MrBeast earlier this month).

However, she — like many other famous TikTok creators — is branching out from her status as a social media star, releasing her first EP over the summer and even starring in a major Hollywood horror film, ‘Thanksgiving.’

Article continues after ad

As part of her major achievements, Addison Rae found herself at Variety’s Power of Women event this November… and she met up with a pretty huge pop star while she was there.

Article continues after ad

Addison Rae, Instagram Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most-followed creators and is branching out into the film and music industries.

Addison Rae was super excited to meet Dua Lipa

While attending Variety’s Power of Women event, Addison Rae bumped into English-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa, known for hits like “Levitating” and “New Rules.”

It’s clear that Addison is a big fan, judging by her body language while having a conversation with the artist. Their interaction was caught on video and posted to Twitter/X by Variety, showing an ecstatic Addison Rae jumping up and down and holding Dua’s hands.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Although it’s hard to hear what these two gals were talking about, Addison can be heard saying, “You’re so beautiful” and that she’s “so excited” about something coming up for Dua.

Article continues after ad

All in all, it looks like their introduction went over smoothly. They were also photographed together for the event, with Dua wearing a jaw-dropping burgundy number while Addison Rae cheesed in a black two-piece fit.

Given Addison’s latest musical ventures, this meeting is definitely exciting for a lot of her fans, who seem to be pretty jazzed that these two got together.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest from Addison after the TikToker starred in the horror film Thanksgiving, which is currently showing in US theaters.